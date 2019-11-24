CROWN POINT — Lake County Democrats tapped Jerome Prince's chief deputy during a caucus Saturday to replace him as Lake County assessor.
LaTonya Spearman, of Gary, received more votes then competitors Marty Wachel, of Hammond, and Jesse Ortiz, of East Chicago, during a caucus at the Lake County Government Complex, county Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser said.
Spearman will be sworn in as assessor Tuesday in Lake Circuit Court, he said.
Prince's last day in the assessor's office will be Monday. He is stepping down to prepare for his new role as Gary's mayor.
Prince had endorsed Spearman, his chief deputy, to replace him as assessor.
Spearman has worked in the assessor's office for 12 years and is certified as a level 3 assessor/appraiser.
That's the highest level of certification, Wieser said. Any candidate for assessor must hold at least a level 2 assessor/appraiser certification, he said.
Prince edged out incumbent Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson in the May primary and ran unopposed in the November general election. He will take the city's helm in January.
Prince was first elected assessor in 2014 and won re-election in 2018.
Spearman will serve the remainder of Prince's term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022, Wieser said.
"As chairman of the party, it was a competitive race, and that's what we like to see," he said. "She's very bright. She does some great work."
County Democrats have been working to attract younger members, and Spearman shows promise, he said. She was the youngest of the three candidates at Saturday's caucus.
"She really brings a lot to the table for our party," he said.