WHITING — A caucus will soon be held to choose a new member of the City Council because Councilman Nick Suarez is moving out of the city.

The last day for the 1st District councilman was May 22.

Suarez was chosen via caucus in September 2021 to succeed Councilman Ken Zubeck, who resigned because he moved to another district in the city.

"I never intended in going into this to have such a short term, but things change," Suarez said.

He has lived in Whiting since childhood and served on the Redevelopment Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals.

He and his wife will be moving to Michigan, where Suarez has no plans to run for elected office: "My involvement in politics in Whiting is because I truly love this town, this community."

Suarez spoke of the camaraderie among the council, mayor, city clerk and city attorney, and said that while he cannot point to one major accomplishment during his time on the council, he is excited about upcoming renovations at the Whiting Public Library, which he thinks is a huge asset to the community.

The term that Suarez took over from Zubeck expires at the end of the year.

It was no surprise that Suarez would not seek election in November because his name did not appear as a candidate for the May primary. However, Whiting didn't have a primary because no races were contested.

But Mark Harbin, a longtime city employee who recently announced his retirement, had been chosen via caucus as the candidate for the 1st District seat and will appear on the November ballot.

Unless a Republican candidate emerges, it is almost a formality that Harbin will be elected.

Spebar expects a caucus by mid-June so someone is chosen to fill Suarez's seat until a new member is elected.

Spebar said Harbin will register as a candidate for the caucus.

In other news, Spebar announced that a formerly empty lot at 1313 119th St. is now open as an outdoor plaza.

Five tables and a platform have been added there, along with awnings to protect from the elements.

Local artist Felix Maldonado painted a mural to brighten up the plaza.

Spebar said the mural would be paid for partially by the city and by Studio 659, an art gallery and studio on 119th Street.