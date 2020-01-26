Cause of fatal Crown Point fire remains under investigation, chief says

CROWN POINT — The cause of a fire at a home where a 44-year-old woman was found dead Saturday remained under investigation Sunday, Fire Chief Dave Crane said.

Jenny Tomson, of 754 Trenton St. in Crown Point, was found by firefighters as they conducted a search of her house following the blaze, officials said.

Crown Point Fire Rescue responded to the home in the Briarwood subdivision about noon Saturday after a neighbor called 911 to report black smoke coming a chimney area, Crane said.

Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed, he said.

Several departments arrived to assist Crown Point. The fire charred the home's back wall and porch.

Firefighters found Tomson in a living room, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:45 p.m.

The cause and manner of death were pending.

The Indiana state fire marshal's office is assisting in the investigation, Crane said.