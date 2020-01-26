You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cause of fatal Crown Point fire remains under investigation, chief says
alert urgent

Cause of fatal Crown Point fire remains under investigation, chief says

{{featured_button_text}}
Cause of fatal Crown Point fire remains under investigation, chief says

Jenny Tomson, 44, of Crown Point, was found dead after a fire Saturday at her home in the 700 block of Trenton Street in Crown Point. The fire's origin and cause remained under investigation Sunday, Fire Chief Dave Crane said.

 Bill Dolan, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The cause of a fire at a home where a 44-year-old woman was found dead Saturday remained under investigation Sunday, Fire Chief Dave Crane said.

Jenny Tomson, of 754 Trenton St. in Crown Point, was found by firefighters as they conducted a search of her house following the blaze, officials said.

UPDATE: Woman found dead in Crown Point house fire identified by coroner

Crown Point Fire Rescue responded to the home in the Briarwood subdivision about noon Saturday after a neighbor called 911 to report black smoke coming a chimney area, Crane said.

Firefighters arrived to find the home engulfed, he said.

Several departments arrived to assist Crown Point. The fire charred the home's back wall and porch.

Firefighters found Tomson in a living room, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:45 p.m.

The cause and manner of death were pending.

The Indiana state fire marshal's office is assisting in the investigation, Crane said.

Investigators were still working to pinpoint where the fire started, he said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+1 
Jenny Tomson

Jenny Tomson

 Provided
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts