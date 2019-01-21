Try 1 month for 99¢
Cause of fatal East Chicago fire remains under investigation

East Chicago officials rescued several people Saturday morning during a fire at a home in the 1100 block of West 145th Street. A 60-year-old woman died, and another person remained in critical condition Sunday.

EAST CHICAGO — Fire officials continued Monday to investigate the cause of an apartment fire last weekend that left one woman dead, a man in critical condition and sent three others to hospitals.

The investigation could be completed this week, East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said Monday.

The fire began on the first floor of the four-unit apartment building in the 1100 block of West 145th Street and caused the roof to collapse.

Firefighters arrived to find two people unconscious outside the home and flames engulfing the first and second floors just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

Wania Jackson, 60, of Atlanta, was rushed to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, where she was pronounced dead at 8:18 a.m. Saturday, according to the Lake County corner's office.

Her cause of death remained pending. Firefighters said she appeared to have suffered smoke inhalation. 

A 55-year-old man, who also appeared to have suffered smoke inhalation, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Serna had not received any updates on the man's condition as of Monday.

Emergency workers rescued a number of other residents from inside the building. Two were treated and released from a hospital.

An East Chicago police officer also was treated for smoke inhalation and released from a hospital, officials said.

The fire displaced several families. The American Red Cross assisted them.

