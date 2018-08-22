Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Cedar Lake Historical Museum, Lake of the Red Cedars Museum, keeps the past alive in Cedar Lake
The Lake of the Red Cedars Museum in Cedar Lake is a trip into the town's interesting past. Set in a former resort hotel on the lakeside, the museum is filled with local relics big and small. 

CEDAR LAKE — The Cedar Lake Historical Association has been awarded an $8,843 grant to help pay for engineering studies of the Lake of the Red Cedars Museum.

The Heritage Support Grant will allow the association to continue engineering studies to secure the foundation of the museum at 7408 Constitution Ave.

The grant comes on the heels of three prior Heritage Support Grants, including an award of $34,000 in 2017 that supported a capital campaign. In that instance, funding was used to hire a fundraising consultant, collections care assessor, preservation architect and geotechnical engineer, among others. 

The museum, which celebrates its centennial in 2020, consists of 14 rooms, each featuring settings from the past and many special exhibits. Prior to becoming a museum, the historic building served as a hotel known as the Lassen Resort, welcoming summer visitors to Cedar Lake from 1920 until shortly after World War ll. 

The Cedar Lake Historical Association is one of 22 Indiana organizations recognized with the fifth round of Heritage Support grants, provided by the Indiana Historical Society and made possible by Lilly Endowment Inc.

