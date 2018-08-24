The Cedar Lake Historical Association's Family Fun Fest this weekend features the Indiana Historical Society’s History on Wheels mobile exhibit.
The fest is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Cedar Lake Historical Museum, 7408 Constitution Ave.
According to the Indiana Historical Society, this state-of-the-art traveling exhibit, housed in an expandable trailer, is dedicated to Indiana’s automotive and racing heritage. The Auto Indiana exhibition highlights Indiana’s connections to the auto industry, including the history of more than 100 automakers and manufacturers, such as Cord, Duesenberg and Studebaker. It also delves into the lives of Hoosier innovators and inventors, including Carl Fisher, Elwood Haynes and Ralph Teetor.
Guests can explore under the hood of a car modeled after a 1914 Marmon Touring Car. In addition, children can climb into the driver’s seat of a mini Indy Car. The exhibit focuses on five topics related to automobiles in Indiana using historic photos, newspapers, vintage ads and video panels.
The Winamac Old Auto Club cars will be on hand at 10 a.m. Saturday and at 1 p.m. is the Kidz Car Show with Hot Wheels and model cars. Sunday’s events include the Highland Model A Restorers Club cars at 10 a.m.; croquet, wheelbarrow races, jacks, mini-golf, tin can stilts, eyes-only scavenger hunt, lawn dominoes, ring toss from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a watermelon seed spitting contest at noon and the camp LRCA reunion picture for camp participants from the 1940s to the 1970s at 1 p.m.
The Historical Society is looking for past campers to share stories and photographs of the museum when it was a summer camp.
Rounding out the activities is youngsters making ice cream at 2 p.m.