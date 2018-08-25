An 18-year-old Cedar Lake man died Friday after being struck by a bus in south suburbs.
According to the Cook County coroner's office, Arlen J. Bradley died at 2:47 p.m. at 171 E. 12th St. in Chicago Heights.
The coroner's office listed his manner of death as blunt force injuries of head and torso.
Attempts to reach Chicago Heights police were unsuccessful Saturday.
This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates.
ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week
The most-read stories on NWI.com during the past week.
MUNSTER — A father and two small children were struck by a car driving at a high rate of speed while they were taking a walk around 7 p.m. Sat…
UPDATE: Police: Drug-using father of drowned children resigned to fate. ‘A pair of hands and a pair of knees sticking up from the water,’ a witness said of the scene.
Court records released Thursday paint the father of two boys who drowned in the Kankakee River on Tuesday as a man resigned to his fate.
CROWN POINT — A contractor for ArcelorMittal is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of valuable metal from one of the steel company…
VALPARAISO — One of two Superior Ambulance employees killed Sunday in a crash in Valparaiso made helping others her mission in life, family me…
Porter County coroner IDs 10-year-old Chicago boy who died Saturday after being pulled from Lake Michigan; 14-year-old Chicago boy still critical
One boy died and another is in critical condition after they were pulled from Lake Michigan on Saturday at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chester…
VALPARAISO — A Michigan City man, who had already served time behind bars for attempting to solicit a child on the Internet, was sentenced Mon…
GRIFFITH — Canadian National Railway is handling the investigation into a pedestrian-versus-train incident that occurred Sunday night not far …
'A murderous coward': More details emerge as former Cedar Lake councilman faces murder charge after Hobart attorney shot, killed
CROWN POINT — A well-respected Hobart attorney had been trying to place William "Bill" Landske, a former Cedar Lake councilman and the husband…
Longtime fellow clergyman says Merrillville priest was praying at altar before he was beaten unconscious, heard 'this is for the kids'
An attack on a Merrillville priest that may have been triggered by new revelations of child abuse by clergy has been forwarded to the FBI as a…
MUNSTER — An eight-year-old boy was injured Wednesday in a pit bull attack, police said, resulting in his two-year-old brother walking away fr…
Portage schools threaten legal action against city for sending unauthorized school resource officers to schools
PORTAGE — The battle between the school district and city over the deployment of school resource officers here came to a boil this week with t…
CROWN POINT — Three more men are charged with murder in the cold-case killing of a 21-year-old man during an attempted armed robbery at a Gary…
Reports: Corporal working as security guard wasn't at her post during robbery; sheriff probing conduct
GARY — Lake County sheriff's investigators are probing allegations that an off-duty officer working security at a Gary bank failed to follow p…
The Homewood-Flossmoor football team defeated Times No. 1 Michigan City 33-30 in overtime Friday night in Michigan City.
CROWN POINT — William "Bill" Landske, the husband of deceased state Sen. Sue Landske and former Cedar Lake councilman, made his first court ap…
Labored, barking gasps for breath and streaming tears.
Anatomy of a heroin overdose save: Northwest Indiana woman's close call with death a daily occurrence in the Region
It all started when her doctor got popped by the feds.
Space cowboys, gangsters of love, jokers, smokers, midnight tokers and even guys named Maurice will get their due when the Steve Miller Band p…
UPDATE: Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project: 22 people have drowned in Lake Michigan this year as NWS forecasts life-threatening swim conditions
Nearly two dozen people have drowned in Lake Michigan so far this year, including two young boys who drowned at Indiana Dunes State Park over …
Munster resident Larry Maka said he was always into science, but was not particularly drawn to astronomy until 2002 when there was a lot of ta…