An 18-year-old Cedar Lake man died Friday after being struck by a bus in south suburbs.

According to the Cook County coroner's office, Arlen J. Bradley died at 2:47 p.m. at 171 E. 12th St. in Chicago Heights.

The coroner's office listed his manner of death as blunt force injuries of head and torso. 

Attempts to reach Chicago Heights police were unsuccessful Saturday. 

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

