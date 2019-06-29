The town of Cedar Lake is booming.

While traditionalists and entrepreneurs often clash over the notion of bringing retail devel…

For decades, the Cedar Lake Yacht Club has united those with a passion for boating.

Summertime fun

Here is a sampling of the things to do at the Cedar Lake Historical Association Museum. Events are free unless otherwise noted< Visit www.cedarlakehistory.org/recreation.php for registration links.

Resort History Cruises 5 and 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays through August. $20 per person

Pie & Ice Cream Social 1-4 p.m. July 7

History of Diversity in the Calumet Region 6 p.m. July 10

Community Art Show 6-8 p.m. July 26 and 2-6 p.m. July 27 and 28

Behind-the-Scenes Museum Tour 1 p.m. Aug. 11. $5 for members; $10 for nonmembers

Family Fun Fest and Camp Lake Region Christian Assembly Reunion 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Aug. 25

History of Candy for Kids 2 p.m. Sept. 7

Cookie Decorating 2 p.m. Sept. 28