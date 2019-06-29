The Lake of the Red Cedars, once a stop for Native Americans traveling the Potawatomi trail because of its abundance of fish and game, attracted visitors looking for other diversions.
In the late 1800s, big meat companies such as Oscar Mayer and the Armour & Co. were among those harvesting ice from the lake in the winter to use to ship their products in warm weather. At one point, 60 railroad carloads of ice were shipped to Chicago every day.
“At that rate, it's a wonder Cedar Lake isn't a canyon,” wrote Archibald McKinlay IV in his Calumet Roots column, which ran in The Times from the early 1980s and into 2014 and covered Region history.
In 1895, Armour built an ice barn for storing ice and a large dormitory for the harvesters who worked around the clock extracting huge blocks of ice from the frozen lake.
There was a slight problem with that, says Julie Zasada, executive director of the Cedar Lake Historical Association Museum (CLHA), formerly known as the Lake of the Red Cedars Museum and partly housed in the old Armour dormitory. “Besides local people, the company brought people down from Skid Row to do the harvesting. Once paid, some headed to the bars and had trouble going to work the next day.”
Tourism takes over
There were other things happening besides ice around the turn of the century.
In 1882, the ice-hauling Monon Railroad, also known as the Chicago, Indianapolis, and Louisville Railway, started running trains for excursionists from Chicago, including newlyweds looking to honeymoon in Cedar Lake.
In 1901, the Lassen family started a ferry service.
“They’d picked people up at the depot and take them across the lake,” says Zasada.
The Lassens also built a restaurant and ballroom on the covered piers stretching into the water.
The advent of refrigerated rail cars spelled the end of the ice industry, and Armour shut down its business with the Lassens buying the dormitory. They moved it and the ice barn across the ice to the east side of the lake in 1919. Materials from ice barn were added to the front of the dorm to turn it into a 65-room resort.
Chicago high society thronged to Cedar Lake during Prohibition; Lake County officials were known to look the other way where liquor was concerned. and Speakeasies and soda pop places, which served soft drinks in front and something harder in back, popped up.
Sam Bartlett, a Chicago real estate developer who built cottages on the northern edge of the lake, reportedly had his own depot on the Monon Line and would pick up potential buyers in his bus and bring them to his development.
“At one time there were about 50 hotels here lining the lake shore,” says Zasada, noting that the Great Depression was hard on the resort business. “After Lassen’s closed in 1944, the building was sold to the Lake Region Christian Assembly and used as a summer camp.”
Over the decades after the camp shut down, the building with its long front porch overlooking the water decayed so badly that there were plans to tear it down. Saved and refurbished by the Cedar Lake Historical Association to use as a museum, it’s now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The museum is very active in promoting local history and education. Exhibits include information, artifacts and vintage photos on the ice industry, a large collection of historic clothing, a 1940s doctor’s office featuring his tools and instruments and displays on the lake's resort days.
There’s also a guided tour about Cedar Lake’s most famous resident, Dr. William Scholl, who studied medicine at Loyola University of Chicago and at one time practiced here.
“Dr. Scholl’s grandfather was a shoemaker in Cedar Lake,” says Zasada. “And Dr. Scholl spent his summer here with his family when he was young and took an interest in grandfather’s business.”
Among the long list of summer events, the museum offers weekly resort history cruises on the lake, a homage, in a way, to Lassen’s ferry.