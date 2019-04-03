CEDAR LAKE — After receiving inquiries from curious residents, the Cedar Lake Police Department will host its first Opiate Awareness Program.
In conjunction with The Franciscan Alliance, the police department will host a free seminar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. tonight at the Cedar Lake Branch of the Lake County Public Library.
With the opioid epidemic plaguing the nation – including Northwest Indiana families – Police Chief David Coulson said the department wanted to equip community members with information and skills they may need to help those struggling with addiction.
“Everyone is impacted by opioid addiction in some way, directly and indirectly,” Coulson said. “It’s important to understand the issue and how to intervene.”
The program will include informative discussions regarding opioid use and signs of addiction as well as hands-on training by officers demonstrating how to effectively administer Narcan, an opioid antagonist used to treat overdoses in emergency situations.
Opioids, mainly synthetic opioids, are the main driver of drug overdose deaths, according to the CDC. In 2017, opioids were involved in 47,600 overdose deaths.
Police will also talk about drug rehabilitation and treatment and the resources that are locally available.
Coulson said Cedar Lake Police are working on introducing the Police Assisted Addiction and Recovery Initiative (PAARI). The program allows police to connect any addict who walks through its doors with treatment.
The chief said other agencies, like the Griffith and Highland Police Departments, already use the program.
“If someone comes in or contacts us and says they need help, we will give it to them,” Coulson said. “This will eliminate the fear of an arrest and instead encourage more people to seek the help they need.”
Those interested in attending the upcoming Opiate Awareness Program need to RSVP online with the library at www.lcplin.org.