Snapshots

The Lighthouse

Dean White’s vision of an upscale supper club complete with lakefront dining lives on when the doors of The Lighthouse open every day.

“This was one of the ways he wanted to give back to his community,” explained Shane Keeton, general manager at The Lighthouse. “He wanted to provide the people of Northwest Indiana a getaway, even if it was only for a few hours of the day.”

Nestled on the shore of Cedar Lake, The Lighthouse features more than 11,600 square feet on two floors. The main floor seats 250 in the restaurant and a well-stocked full bar. The upstairs is a private dining facility for weddings, showers, and corporate events. The adjacent patio overlooks the shore.

The dinner menu features steaks and chops, seafood and pasta, lobster tails, and specialty items such as calamari and crab cakes. The patio offers a casual menu that includes flatbread pizza, soups and salads, burgers and chicken sandwiches, and steaks.

The Lighthouse is now managed by Dean's son, Bruce, through White Lodging. “There were some misconceptions on social media about the White family having sold Lighthouse,” Keeton said. “But it’s the same family, same dedication and care for Northwest Indiana, and the same great food and drinks.”

Lighthouse employs 120-140, mostly from Cedar Lake, Lowell, and Crown Point. It gives back to the community through various fundraisers and events held onsite, at 7501 Constitution Ave., Dean White’s vision for the area continues to shine.

Locked In at the Lake

After participating in an escape room party, Bob and Melanie Tameling and Jeff and Jean Lahm decided that they could go one better.

“I had created an escape room party for my son’s birthday,” said Jean. “It turned out really well. We decided to try it as a business.”

Locked In at the Lake, 12937 Wicker Ave., features one adult and one children’s escape room, with a second adult room to open this summer. “We are different in that we have one escape room specifically for children ages 10-14,” Jean said. Redbeard’s Quest is a pirate adventure for young swashbucklers.

The two couples mix Cedar Lake history into the escape rooms. The Ball family, early settlers in the area, is featured in the Lake House, an escape room for adults. “We wanted to make it connect with people from our community,” Jean said. “They really like the fact that there is some actual history involved.”

“The community is very supportive of our endeavor,” Jean said. “We’re very grateful for the opportunity to entertain and mix a little history into it.”

The new room will have a bank theme. What historical figure in Northwest Indiana might have something to do with a bank? Hmmm …

Dragobobs

In 2018, Dennis and Cindy Protega decided to bring back the famous family business that served up shish kabobs in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood in the early 1980s. Now at 7502 Lake Shore Drive in Cedar Lake, Dragobobs are back, and patrons are ecstatic.

“We have lived here in Cedar Lake for 18 years now,” Dennis said. “Many of our dear friends and old patrons have also moved out this way. So, when we decided to open back up and bring back Dragobobs, this was the natural location.”

Drago was the name of Dennis’ father, who created the family recipe for his shish kabobs. The Hegewisch business became a hit with its simple, secret recipe for flavoring the meats. “We still guard our recipe and keep it secret,” Dennis said. “Anyone who visits us in Cedar Lake can tell they’re getting the original Dragobob that my father created.”

In addition to pork, beef, and chicken Dragobobs, it also sells bone-in chicken wings, garlic Polish sausage, Italian sausage, and baby back ribs.

“We’ve felt comfortable here since day one,” Dennis said. "The people are very supportive of small businesses.”

Cedar Lake Florist and Added Touch Gifts

Cedar Lake Florist and Added Touch Gifts offer up local history along with the beautiful flowers and gifts.

The business has been at the same location, 8600 Lake Shore Drive, since the 1950s. Charlie Kaper has owned it for more than 30 years, having worked with the previous owner for 15.

Kaper’s creative vein came to light in his early years, learning on-the-job from the previous owner.

The results are unique, customized floral arrangements that have made Cedar Lake Florist well known in Northwest Indiana and Chicago for weddings, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

Second- and third-generation customers come in for their florals.

The Kapers stay involved in the community. Charlie has been a member of the town council and the police commission. His wife, Marilyn, is a founder of the Cedar Lake Community Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to helping community members in need.

Lake Toy Rentals

When Ken and Rebecca Davis moved back to Cedar Lake, she noticed there was a lack of water toys for rent on the lake.

“Boats were everywhere,” she said, “but affordable rentals were not. I wanted to try and change that up a little.”

Five years later, Lake Toy Rentals offers paddle boards, kayaks, family-size boards, and even hosts yoga and core classes in the water. It is at 14611 Lauerman St., near the Pine Crest Harbor.

“We can help our renters push off of the shore and into the lake pretty quick from where we’re located,” Rebecca said. “The paddle boards and kayaks are very popular. The yoga and core classes are growing this season, which is an exciting and unique way to get your workout in.”

Beginning in late June, Lake Toy Rentals will offer kayak lessons.

“I complete my teaching certification the third week of June,” Rebecca said. “Then we will begin a training session or two.”

One of the popular rentals is the family-sized paddle board. At 17 x 8 feet, the huge paddle board holds the family and a cooler or picnic basket. “A lot of people rent it to help break the kids in on the water,” she said. “It’s very safe, steady, and a lot of fun.”

Bugaboo’s Bar and Grill

Bugaboo’s, at 4527 S. Lakeshore Drive, emphasizes art and atmosphere with its food and drink.

That food is comforting, including nachos, chicken wings, shrimp cocktail, poutine, and mashed potato balls. Its specialty burgers include pizza, bacon, onion, ranch, mushroom, teriyaki, and the famous Bugaboo Burger.

Salads, veggie wraps, and quesadillas are offered up along with homemade chips, salsa, and guac.

The beer menu features 3 Floyds, WarPigs, Maplewood, Greenbush Brewing, and more.

Besides ndoor and outdoor dining options, Bugaboo’s sponsors bike runs for worthy causes and hosts live music, trivia, and bingo every week.

The pub continues to grow year-round, with a heavy influx from town officials. Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce members and town officials host many luncheons and other events at Bugaboo’s. The mix of wall art and eclectic drinks have made it a very popular lakeside establishment.