When one Cedar Lake woman found out she won the $5,000 grand prize in Lee Enterprises' ThanksGIVEaway, she didn't believe it at first.
“I initially thought it was a prank because I don't win things,” Jenelle Brosius, 34, of Cedar Lake said.
Brosius was the first person from Northwest Indiana in the contest's history to win the grand prize.
All readers in the markets served by The Times' owner, Lee Enterprises Inc., were eligible to win the $5,000 grand prize starting Nov. 22 and ending Dec. 3. Several other winners received $100 gift cards. Brosius saw the ad for the contest in the paper and entered the contest once a day online, per contest rules.
Between managing health issues, medical bills, completing her degree and finding employment opportunities, life hasn't been without its challenges for Brosius. She said the $5,000 will help with the financial struggles of being in search of employment.
Brosius just graduated with a degree in medical billing and coding from In-Training College in Lowell in hopes of re-entering the workforce with better prospects.
“My general goal in life is to help as many people as I could, and I wanted to find a way to morph that into a career with a decent living,” Brosius said.
Jeanne Brosius said her daughter is more than deserving of such luck.
“She's extremely intelligent and very sweet,” her mother said. “She tries to make things better for people in the world.”
Her decision to be in the medical field is an extension of her compassion for others.
“I'm very detail-oriented,” Brosius said. “So in working through a doctor's office, I can be a cog in the machine to help people.”
She said she understands both sides of medical billing and the difficulties of paying for costly tests and medical procedures.
“I know the other side of it, and it's not just filling out paperwork,” Brosius said. “It's to help those in need.”
Brosius picked her prize up at The Times Munster office Friday and shook hands with management, who congratulated her on her lucky win.
“I'm a big believer in karma, and I think that's the only possible way I could have won this,” Brosius said. “I do my best every day, whether that's holding the door open for someone or letting a car through in traffic. It's the little things. Kindness seems a little lost these days.”
