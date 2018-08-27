HIGHLAND — A Cedar Lake woman was sent to the hospital late Monday morning following a crash involving a moped and SUV.
According to police, the incident happened at 11:24 a.m. at U.S. 41 and Hart Road.
When police responded to the crash, they found the Cedar Lake woman, described as in her 50s, had received serious upper and lower body injuries and was transported to Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary. Her condition is not known.
The Cedar Lake woman was driving a Honda moped. The second vehicle involved was a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by a Hammond woman, also described as in her 50s. She was not injured.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the moped was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 and the Equinox was turning left from northbound U.S. 41 to westbound Hart Road when the moped struck the right rear quarter panel of the Equinox.
The southbound lanes of U.S. 41 at Hart Road were closed for about 90 minutes while the crash was being investigated.