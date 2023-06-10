CEDAR LAKE — An 85-year-old woman was killed Friday in a rollover, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash around 10:20 a.m. in the 11600 block of Wicker Avenue, where they determined that the driver did not survive. She suffered blunt-force injuries from the crash, according to the Lake County coroner's office. Toxicology results are pending.

The woman was identified by the coroner as Marjorie Leonardo of Cedar Lake.

Investigators determined that Leonardo was heading north on Wicker Avenue when the vehicle crossed into lanes of oncoming traffic, although it is unclear why. The vehicle hit a guardrail, rolled over and hit a tree. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side, Martinez said.

No one else was injured in the crash.

