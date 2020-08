Backfiring watercraft burns man in Cedar Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — A man working to repair a personal watercraft suffered extensive burns and facial injuries Sunday when the watercraft backfired on him, according to Cedar Lake Police Chief William Fisher.

The unidentified 28-year-old was burned on both arms, his face and chest area, and was bleeding from the face, when police and Cedar Lake firefighters arrived around 4:15 p.m. at the scene in the 7100 block of 140th Ave., Fisher said.

The man was transported to Hanover Central High School where he was met by a University of Chicago Medicine Aeromedical Network helicopter to be flown for treatment.

Fisher said he had no further information on the man's condition.

