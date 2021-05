Boaters rescued from Cedar Lake after canoe capsizes, police say

CEDAR LAKE — Two people were rescued from the middle of Cedar Lake Tuesday afternoon after their canoe capsized, an official said.

First responders were dispatched about 1 p.m. near Lighthouse Restaurant, 7501 Constitution Ave., where they found two people in the water struggling and unable to turn the boat over, said Cedar Lake Deputy Police Chief Carl Brittingham.

The boaters, a man and woman both in their 20s, had called out for help, prompting someone to dial 911, said Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening.

They were both wearing life jackets, but were exhausted and cold, so they held onto the canoe until responders could get to them, police and firefighters said.

"Myself, Officer S. Meyer, Chief N. Mager, and EMS Chief P. Scoleri responded utilizing the Police Boat," Brittinham said. "Both subjects were rescued and pulled from the water."

The canoe was also recovered from the water, officials said. It was later learned the pair had launched from their home near the lake.

Both boaters were checked in an ambulance that was waiting for them at the Pine Crest Marina and were medically cleared, Brittingham said.

