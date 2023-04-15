CEDAR LAKE — Shovel touched dirt on the site of the future Cedar Lake Police Department and an additional fire station, marking a milestone which officials said has been long needed.

Local leaders, police officers, firefighters and residents gathered Friday evening at the 19.5-acre park on Constitution Avenue on the east side of the lake, where the Town Complex, fairgrounds, beach and museum sit.

Flanked by fire trucks and squad cars, the ceremonial groundbreaking drew a crowd for the first steps to what will be the new public safety complex, which is projected to be an 18-month build.

Cedar Lake Fire Chief Todd Wilkening said he had been dreaming of this day for 30-plus years. Wilkening said the fire department has 12 full-time personnel, 15 part-time personnel and 10-15 paid on-call volunteer firefighters.

“The most important thing is the people that are here,” Wilkening said. “The people that are living in our community. We’re trying to do this to protect them. Our response times to the east side of this lake are increasing, because of the congestion and extra traffic we have because of the fast-growing community. … It’s really important we cut those response times down and get a facility here.”

Police Chief Bill Fisher recalled when he started as an officer in the 1990s as the 11th officer in the department.

“Since that time, we added quite a few more officers in the department, with a staff of 24 officers and three civilians,” Fisher said. “We’ve completely outgrown our current facility. When Councilman (Randy) Niemeyer advised the council in 2021 that both the police and fire were desperately in need for additional space, I was very excited.”

Fisher said they started the conversation in late 2021 and by April of 2022 began meeting on the concept. He said from the first conversation, meetings with Town Hall staff, open public meetings and approval of the Town Council, it took just over 1½ years to get to the groundbreaking ceremony.

The stations will be side by side at the corner of Constitution Avenue and Morse Street, including shared facilities.

“We have a strong relationship with the fire department already, but by having shared facilities ensures that our council continues to be fiscally responsible to the taxpayers, allowing both police and fire to share certain spaces,” Fisher said.

Councilman John Foreman said the buildings will have a strip mall-like atmosphere on that particular piece of property and that several people, businesses and groups came together to make it happen.

“It’s been over 20 years since we have done any major improvements like this with any of our public safety buildings,” Town Council President Rick Sharpe said at the ceremony. “The area we are standing on today is the area where the buildings are going to be built. Right on our town grounds. They’ll occupy approximately 11% of our total town grounds. After much debate, this was the best place we found to build the buildings. This was by far the most cost effective manner to build these buildings, to provide the most balanced response time for emergencies due to our town being cut off by our beautiful lake.”

Councilman Bob Carnahan said he is glad to see the construction begin, stating that a 60-foot frontage will give fire trucks plenty of space to safely and quickly get on the street.

The police station, at 7,200 square feet, will cost $4.5 million while the fire station, at 13,450 square feet, will cost $11.5 million, totaling $15 million. The buildings had separate bonds, which were financed at an interest rate of 3.9%, Sharpe said.

Because the projects did not exceed $16 million, they did not meet the threshold for public referendum, Salatas said. The Department of Local Government Finance also conducted a review of the projects, and their report concluded that they did not meet referendum criteria, he said.

The Eagles Nest picnic shelter is on the site of the future buildings, but it will be preserved and moved to another spot on the grounds. The playground along Constitution Avenue will remain undisturbed, Salatas said.

Some dedication trees along Morse Street will also be cut down during the renovations, which will include installing a water line, however, officials said they have plans to plant new trees.

In 1988, the park board created a program in which residents purchased memorial trees that once held small plaques commemorating lost loved ones.

A Times of Northwest Indiana article shows that an Arbor Day observance 38 years ago on April 14, 1989 celebrated 36 dedication trees being planted. Diane Jostes, executive director of the Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce, had gotten two dedication trees to commemorate her father, who died of a heart attack, and brother, who died at age 21 in a car crash. Her mother also got a tree dedicated to Jostes’ stepfather, who had recently passed.

“I just thought it was such a lovely way to remember someone,” Jostes said. “I remember that day was so beautiful, and we just had this crying moment.”

Noteworthy individuals to whom the trees were dedicated include town founder Dr. Robert King as well as late police officers and well known individuals, such as late Cedar Lake Police Department Officer Zimmerman.

Salatas said they were able to find records of the trees showing of the approximately 86 trees, 68 remain. He stated any trees that are cut down will be replanted in the park as Eastern Red Cedars, the native tree Cedar Lake is named for.

The town and Cedar Lake Summerfest organizers are currently working to find a solution to traffic flow and parking concerns with the upcoming construction and Fourth of July festivities. Foreman said Gordon Dixon, a fest organizer, as well as public safety leaders and the town engineer, will meet soon to discuss options, which could include a temporary road.

Council members said the upcoming Cedar Lake Farmers Market events will not be affected.

When completed, the area currently occupied by the police department will be absorbed as part of the main town hall, making for additional offices and workspaces.