CEDAR LAKE — Residents filled the town chambers as a Town Council meeting drew many to voice their concerns about potential property developments in town, rising property taxes and a recent large loss of trees around the lake.

The council’s April 4 meeting agenda did not include discussion of rezoning or housing developments. Rather, the majority of items were geared toward public safety, such as new police vehicles and the hiring of an officer.

But residents who spilled out into the hallway had their own concerns and questions, causing a lengthy line for public comment and a three-hour meeting filled with back-and-forth discourse.

Lifelong resident Brenda Roberts stepped up to the podium during public comment to talk about how she has seen wildlife affected by the recent tree felling on the lake’s south shore.

“I was not prepared to speak tonight, but in seeing all these people here for the reason we are here, we are your people,” she said, addressing the council members. “You can’t do anything, in all government, whatever level it is, without our tax money. We all feel, I am sure I’m speaking for all of us, that we do not know what’s going on in this town. … They have taken down all these trees, it looks like the Ukraine war zone. And I live next to it.”

Roberts said her property has been in her family for more than 100 years. It sits at the southern border of a swath of land that was once the South Shore Country Club, which had a golf course and clubhouse across its 140 acres on South Lakeshore Drive.

When negotiations for a YMCA facility on the property did not come to fruition, it was bought by a man named John Lotton. Residents have since noticed that a large number of trees on the lakeside property have been chopped down, something that's happened on other land he owns.

Roberts said the activity has caused bald eagles that live on her property to abandon their nest.

“Now my property, from my parents and grandparents, as I said, is supposed to be a sanctuary for wildlife,” she said. “I have herons, I have egrets, I have sandhill cranes — they come up to my back lawn. I have deer, as a matter of fact, and turkeys — 19 of them — and this wildlife has to be preserved. Now we are very, very worried. … They’re moving around. Now they’re leaving the area and it’s going to get worse.”

Roberts said Cedar Lake was once viewed as a destination for recreation: “Well, this isn’t vacation land anymore. This is going to be a settlement.”

“A suburb,” a woman in the audience called out.

“It’s going to be a suburb, unfortunately, we’re too close to Chicago,” Councilman John Foreman responded in the meeting. “What suburb do we want to be, is what we have to think of collectively.”

“We don’t want to be a suburb,” a man called out. “Quit the development.”

“It’s going to happen regardless. Growth is coming from the north and it’s coming from the west,” Foreman responded. “All we can do is get all you folks to continue to come in, fill us up with some input, and we can make some good sound decisions.”

Foreman and Councilwoman Julie Rivera said they were glad to see high attendance and encouraged residents to come to future meetings, which are open to the public and streamed at @TownofCedarLake on YouTube.

“As far as the Town Council meeting, I think the meeting portion went fine,” Foreman said later. “As for the public comment, I will just say this: It was a typical meeting around the election cycle in this town. People put falsehoods out there and people use social media and Facebook and they rally a bunch of troops to come attend these meetings, and then they plant in their heads rumors. While people are trying to talk at the podium, everyone in the audience is talking and it creates chaos.”

Rivera said the council “appreciates the concerns our neighbors have. We all live in the community as well and have to deal with the pressures of the growth spurt we are experiencing. Unfortunately, some of the people are angry about things which haven't even begun or things that they imagine are coming, based on a couple of social media posts.

"Another concern someone had was in regard to rising taxes. Unfortunately, this is not just a Cedar Lake problem. With home prices and assessed values rising across Lake County and much of the country, taxes follow suit. We explained in the meeting that people who feel their house was unfairly valued should file an appeal with the assessor's office.”

During the meeting, officials refuted rumors that Lotton has requested rezoning to increase the number of properties that can be built on the old South Shore Country Club property.

Residents also referred to two other large properties Lotton owns: 57 acres on a former farmhouse property at 13621 Morse St. and 182 acres known as Bay Bridge at 149th Avenue and Colfax Street. Tree felling has been recently observed on the Morse Street property on the east side of the lake.

Town Manager Chris Salatas said Lotton has not approached officials about rezoning any of his Cedar Lake properties, and that there is a multiple step process in which requests can be presented, assessed and voted on at meetings.

“Development is an activity that is market-driven,” Rivera said. “As I mentioned in the council meeting, some of the properties that are being developed now were zoned 20 or so years ago for residential or commercial use. They are being developed now due to supply and demand.”

Rivera said Cedar Lake’s average density for new development has consistently been 2.7 to 3.3 units an acre, and this density matches or closely matches R1 zoning regulations, even in Planned Unit Development sites.

“Developments should continue to proceed within the process prescribed by state statute,” she said. “Anyone who says the council can put a moratorium on growth or manipulate the free market doesn't understand the basic tenets of private property and free commerce rights of law.”

Greg Parker, a longtime resident and former Town Council and planning commission member, lives across from the old South Shore Country Club.

“When growth happens too quickly, it can be a detriment to the town,” he said in an interview. “I understand the developer’s objective to make more money. I don’t understand how folks who have lived here a significant amount of time can allow for such a quick change to the entire identity of the town.”

Parker said he believes there can be a balance between growth and preservation, but said he doesn’t believe that is the direction the town is heading.

“We are in a very scary time in our town,” Parker said. “When money is the root of every decision, it’s not going to go well. … With the lakefront, the more valuable it gets, the more of a target it will become for people looking to make money. And when it’s gone, you can’t get that back. You can never get it back.”

Resident Terry Broadhurst also stood up during the public comment time. “We’re trying to save a community from being overrun with rooftops,” he said, citing his former home in Lockport, Illinois, where the population increased from 17,000 when he moved there to 30,000.

“What I'm trying to say here is, you guys have the decision power to say no,” Broadhurst told the council.

Resident Jessica Morgan said she was shocked when she saw the number of trees recently cut down around the lake.

“I’m here because, let’s try to do something to preserve the natural beauty of living here,” she said during public comment. “Those trees. I was in tears when I drove by. … And that’s done. There’s nothing we can do about it.”

She then asked the council whether the town can make rules to protect the environment.

Foreman said the town does not have a tree ordinance on the books and follows the Indiana Department of Natural Resources rules regarding wetlands and wildlife.

“I am against more government most of the time,” Foreman said. “I think for slow-growth trees, it’s something I would consider reviewing. I think it would have to be above a very large diameter. I still wouldn't be against anyone cutting them down on their own land, but I think if the tree is a hundred-plus years old and it's healthy, it might warrant some discussion. But I would say this, I'm not for more government.”

According to zoning regulation documents, there are protected lands in Cedar Lake’s Wetland and Watercourse Zoning District, which applies to all lands adjacent to streams or creeks that are at or below the 100-year flood elevation as established by the DNR, and to all land in or directly adjacent to any body of water.

A current zoning map shows the protected district on the northwest side of the lake, in which the area is protected to minimize erosion, siltation, pollution, loss of fish, loss of wildlife and vegetation, and destruction of the natural habitat.

The Wetland and Watercourse Zoning District aims to provide maximum protection for the residents and their property in areas affected by high water tables, periodic flooding and unstable soil conditions caused by marshy or swamp-like terrain.

In such areas, the Cedar Lake Plan Commission may impose conditions regarding the use, location, character of development and other reasonable requirements deemed necessary to safeguard community interest and general welfare.

“I think that development should continue to follow state law and the ordinances we have on the books,” Foreman said. “Some people get riled up by the acronym PUD, but it’s not always a bad thing. For example, we did one for Centier Bank and another commercial building next to it and it creates a nice, neat, clean way for people to have shared drives and pass-throughs.”