The sediment will be tested regularly. Once the sediment is dry enough, Town Manager Chris Salatas said, it will likely be spread and used on site. Once the dredging is complete, the town plans on removing the dewatering facility and using the land for a sportsplex.

To restore native fish and wildlife populations, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be completing a fish kill after the lake is dredged. The water is filled with carp and white perch, invasive species eat the eggs of the native game fish before they hatch.

The DNR will restock the water with native species, such as crappy, perch and bass. However, before the fishery is restored, the lake will undergo an alum treatment. According to the Wisconsin DNR, alum is a nontoxic material used to reduce the amount of phosphorous in water. The treatment will essentially make any phosphorous that remains in the lake insoluble; it will also collect suspended particles and bring them to the bottom of the lake, making the water clearer.

Salatas said Cedar Lake does not have much plant growth because all the sediment blocks sun from reaching the lake bottom. So when the dredging is complete, water quality should steadily improve, causing the lake's natural plant life to return and begin to filter the water.

Cedar Lake's past and present are forever entwined with the glacial body of water that is its namesake.

The town became a popular resort community in the late 1800s when the Monon Railway was created. Chicago residents built summer cottages around the lake and a number of hotels popped-up. Today, Cedar Lake is known for its boating, fishing and lakefront restaurants.

"I grew up right there," Police Chief William Fisher said, pointing toward the shoreline. “When we were kids, we spent our whole summer on the lake."

That's why restoring the lake's health is so important. Salatas said the goal is to get the lake back to its original state.

Even though Gross has been working to get Cedar Lake dredged for more than two decades, he said it's actually the town's second-most important project.

"Number 1 was the sewers," he said.

Cedar Lake didn't have a sewer utility until the 1970s. Before that, septic tanks and leach fields would contaminate the lake. On top of that, when the area surrounding the lake was made up of farm fields instead of housing, agricultural fertilizer would run off into Sleepy Hollow Ditch, eventually reaching Cedar Lake.

The dredging project is estimated to cost $9.2 million. The town has received money through grants, fundraising, a $3.6 million TIF bond and $4 million from the sewer utility. The town hopes to raise an additional $1 million so it can fill the dewatering facility with an additional 100,000 cubic yards of material.

“The town is called Cedar Lake. If this lake isn’t in good condition and safe for people to enjoy, what do you have?” Crown Point Community Foundation President Mary Nielsen said as Gross's boat cut through the water.