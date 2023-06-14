CEDAR LAKE — The 82-foot blue-and-white dredge barge wasn't hard to spot.
A trail of bobbing buoys led the way Thursday as Bob Gross navigated his boat across Cedar Lake. He watched as the barge's red cutter head spun steadily, digging up the lake's sediment.
Gross has waited nearly three decades for this view.
“It’s kind of like a dream," he said. "Is this real? Is it really happening?"
The barge, operated by Dredge America, will likely call Cedar Lake home for the next three summers. Cedar Lake's Ecosystem Restoration Project has finally set sail.
Cedar Lake's Pinecrest Marina Boat Dealership has been in Gross's family since 1948.
"When I was a kid we used to (water) ski, and (the algae) was this thick," Gross said, holding his thumb and index finger about 5 inches apart. "Me and my neighbor, we would go out and ski and we’d spray each other, and whoever came back the greenest lost."
In 1996 Gross helped found the Cedar Lake Enhancement Association. The nonprofit has been conducting shoreline stabilization projects around the lake for years; they've also raised about $350,00 for the dredge project.
The lake's water quality has improved with stricter stormwater regulations, but Gross said the lake has about a foot of visibility "on a good day."
Once the restoration project is complete, the lake's bottle-green color will change to blue, with 3 to 4 feet of visibility.
The Cedar Lake Restoration Project will be a lengthy undertaking.
The Dredge America crew will spend the entire summer focused on the northeast quadrant of the 790-acre lake. Crews will be on the lake 12 hours a day, seven-days a week until early winter. Dredging will continue next summer, with completion scheduled by December 2025. The town hopes to dredge about 500,000 cubic yards.
The town broke ground on the first phase of the project last spring, for construction of the dewatering facility. The structure, off Parrish Avenue between 151st and 155th streets, occupies about 45 acres of a 114-acre parcel. The dredged material will be pumped from the lake into the facility using a slurry pipeline. Once at the facility, the sediment and the water will be separated and the water will run back into the lake.
The sediment will be tested regularly. Once the sediment is dry enough, Town Manager Chris Salatas said, it will likely be spread and used on site. Once the dredging is complete, the town plans on removing the dewatering facility and using the land for a sportsplex.
To restore native fish and wildlife populations, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be completing a fish kill after the lake is dredged. The water is filled with carp and white perch, invasive species eat the eggs of the native game fish before they hatch.
The DNR will restock the water with native species, such as crappy, perch and bass. However, before the fishery is restored, the lake will undergo an alum treatment. According to the Wisconsin DNR, alum is a nontoxic material used to reduce the amount of phosphorous in water. The treatment will essentially make any phosphorous that remains in the lake insoluble; it will also collect suspended particles and bring them to the bottom of the lake, making the water clearer.
Salatas said Cedar Lake does not have much plant growth because all the sediment blocks sun from reaching the lake bottom. So when the dredging is complete, water quality should steadily improve, causing the lake's natural plant life to return and begin to filter the water.
Cedar Lake's past and present are forever entwined with the glacial body of water that is its namesake.
The town became a popular resort community in the late 1800s when the Monon Railway was created. Chicago residents built summer cottages around the lake and a number of hotels popped-up. Today, Cedar Lake is known for its boating, fishing and lakefront restaurants.
"I grew up right there," Police Chief William Fisher said, pointing toward the shoreline. “When we were kids, we spent our whole summer on the lake."
That's why restoring the lake's health is so important. Salatas said the goal is to get the lake back to its original state.
Even though Gross has been working to get Cedar Lake dredged for more than two decades, he said it's actually the town's second-most important project.
"Number 1 was the sewers," he said.
Cedar Lake didn't have a sewer utility until the 1970s. Before that, septic tanks and leach fields would contaminate the lake. On top of that, when the area surrounding the lake was made up of farm fields instead of housing, agricultural fertilizer would run off into Sleepy Hollow Ditch, eventually reaching Cedar Lake.
The dredging project is estimated to cost $9.2 million. The town has received money through grants, fundraising, a $3.6 million TIF bond and $4 million from the sewer utility. The town hopes to raise an additional $1 million so it can fill the dewatering facility with an additional 100,000 cubic yards of material.
“The town is called Cedar Lake. If this lake isn’t in good condition and safe for people to enjoy, what do you have?” Crown Point Community Foundation President Mary Nielsen said as Gross's boat cut through the water.