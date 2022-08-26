Cedar Lake Firefighters Association Fundraiser Concert slated for Saturday

CEDAR LAKE — The Cedar Lake Firefighters Association Fundraiser Concert returns once again to the lakefront Town Grounds bandshell.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and the event runs until 10 p.m.

Three bands will perform at this year's fundraiser concert, up from two in 2021.

Organizers have brought back a one-price admission that allows concert-goers beer, wine, seltzer and soft drinks throughout the evening for $30.

Bugaboo's Bar & Grill will run a food tent, according to organizers.

Music starts at 5 p.m. with Nate Venturelli performing country covers and original tunes.

At 6:30 p.m., the Drinkin' On Sunday takes the stage to play even more country music, as well as rock and pop covers.

Then at 8 p.m., the Crawpuppies close things out with their own rock and pop covers.

A limited supply of 100 discounted presale tickets will be available via Eventbrite for $5 off. Once sold out, only full-price tickets will be sold at the gate on the day of the event.

All proceeds go directly toward the betterment of the Cedar Lake Fire Department.