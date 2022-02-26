Cedar Lake Park Board returns after 11 years

CEDAR LAKE — Despite being known for its iconic 794-acre lake and ample outdoor recreation opportunities, Cedar Lake has been operating without a park board for over a decade — a run that officially ended Thursday evening.

"I am just excited about this team [the new board members]," Cedar Lake Town Manager Randy Niemeyer said. "I feel there were a lot of mistakes made between the council and the old Park Board long ago, so now we are trying to correct some of our old mistakes."

In 2011, the town removed Gina Alessia, Candi Reiling and Andrew Balkema from the Park Board. The three former members filed a lawsuit against the town. They were then reappointed with back pay, but the Town Council immediately voted to dissolve the board.

Superior Court Judge Diane Kavadias Schneider ruled in the plaintiff’s favor in that case, stating the council did not show cause for dismissing the Park Board members, as is required by state statute. She also ruled the entire Park Board be reinstated, and that all properties formerly deeded to it be returned. However, the town then filed a motion to appeal, and the courts ultimately favored Cedar Lake.

"There seemed to be a sense of complete autonomy by that particular group of people,” Niemeyer said. "There was just not a shared vision between the elected body and appointed body to the point that it was really quite dysfunctional.”

In 2014, Cedar Lake began outsourcing its parks and recreation programming to GenMove, a company out of Charleston, South Carolina. Cedar Lake was the first community in Lake County to do so. Town officials at the time saw it as a way to save money while still offering quality programming.

Niemeyer said the arrangement worked "fairly well" the first year but was a "miserable failure" the second year. The town chose not to renew the contract with GenMove in 2015.

Over the past few years, Cedar Lake has "slimmed down" its parks programming, focusing on offering summer day camps, soccer and exercise classes for seniors, Niemeyer said. Public Works employees maintained the parks while a local college student led programming.

However, as the Cedar Lake community has grown, Niemeyer said, the need for an established Park Board became clear.

"For years, community members have shared that they were dismayed at the lack of opportunity for parks and recreation,” Niemeyer said. "I envision now a park board that can invest in big capital projects that cater to people of all ages."

Plans for a new Park Board took root at the end of 2021. The town carved out a budget for the board and started looking for members.

During the board's first meeting Thursday evening, members Dale Holsti, Gregory Marquardt, Sarah Miller and Paul Rodriguez were confirmed. Cedar Lake Town Councilwoman Colleen Schieben, D-6, will be the board's council liaison.

The newly assembled team will hit the ground running with plans for an athletic complex and a new pedestrian trail.

Discussions about creating a Cedar Lake athletic complex started in 2020. The town owns 114 acres of land between 155th Avenue and Parrish Avenue. While 40 of those acres will be used during the dredging of Cedar Lake, Niemeyer said, there are 60 acres that will be used for the athletic complex.

While the project is very much in the brainstorm phase, Niemeyer said, it will likely include outdoor fields as well as pickleball and tennis courts. Niemeyer said that once the lake dredging is complete, the remaining land could someday be used to build an indoor facility.

“So many of our kids have to leave the community to find the sporting facilities that can support them. ... We want to be able to put that Cedar Lake name on the chest of some of these kids to help establish that identity," Niemeyer said. "We’ve got plenty of houses being built here, so we need to preserve some of this open space for the kids to enjoy."

The other big project the board will be taking on actually started under the previous Park Board. The town owns a series of small land parcels along the Founders Creek Trail Corridor, stretching from Lemon Lake County Park to the Cedar Lake waterfront near Town Hall. The board will work to turn the land parcels into the Founders Creek pedestrian and bike trail.

Niemeyer said the board will also work on improving Cedar Lake's existing parks, potentially bringing new playground equipment, a bathroom facility and a picnic shelter to Bartlett Park. The town is even looking into hiring a recreation coordinator to strengthen the programming currently offered.

Park Board meetings will be the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m.

Right now, the town is focused on getting its recreation "brand reestablished," Niemeyer said.

"With anything new that you do, you have to crawl before you run," Niemeyer said. "Now that some time has gone by and we have some fresh blood and new ideas and some funding to pull off those ideas, I think this board will operate at a very high level."

