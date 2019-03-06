CEDAR LAKE — Bad things can happen unexpectedly at any time to anyone. The Cedar Lake Police Department wants community members to have a plan.
The Police Department hosts a free personal safety seminar from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cedar Lake Branch of the Lake County Public Library.
During the nonhands-on seminar, police will go over foundational concepts and principles that will help reduce the risk of a violent encounter and other hazards.
Cedar Lake Police Chief David Coulson said this is the first program of its kind offered to community members by the department.
“We always need to be aware of our surroundings and ready to protect ourselves,” Coulson said. “It’s about using your instincts and being alert to things that could be out of the ordinary.”
Topics to be covered during the seminar include awareness, The OODA (Observe/Orient/Decide/Act) Loop, how trouble finds us, what you should carry with you and what your kids should know.
Reserve Officer Cpl. Harry Preste will lead the seminar. He said the department’s decision to host the event wasn’t influenced by one particular incident, but an overall need to “help keep people safe and out of trouble.”
“You’re about to walk into a dark parking lot and the hair on the back of your neck stands up for whatever reason. Do you stop and get a security guard because you don’t feel comfortable walking down there or do you just go anyway?” Preste asked. “That’s what we’re trying to get people to stop and think about.”
Preste, a self-defense instructor who has studied martial arts for more than 40 years, said the seminar will not get into anything physical, adding it takes time and practice to master self-defense techniques to use against common attacks.
Police will review different scenarios with participants and provide detailed pointers that can be practiced.
Coulson said anyone can benefit from the seminar, which is open to all ages. Those interested in attending need to RSVP online with the library at www.lcplin.org.