Cedar Lake police use GPS monitor to identify car theft suspect

CEDAR LAKE — A Schererville man has been charged with a Cedar Lake car theft after police tracked his court-ordered GPS monitor, according to Cedar Lake Deputy Chief Carl Brittingham.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on March 20, Cedar Lake police responded to reports of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck on the 7100 block of West 135th Avenue. The truck was recovered in Lake Station on March 25.

Items that did not belong to the truck's owner were found in the vehicle. Brittingham said the items prompted an investigation that lead police to identify Jonathan David Fink, 30, as a suspect.

Further investigation showed that Fink was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitoring device that placed him on the 7100 block of West 135th Avenue during the theft. The GPS device also placed Fink at the location the truck was recovered, Brittingham said.

Fink has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, and the Lake County Superior Court has issued a warrant for his arrest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.