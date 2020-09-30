 Skip to main content
Cedar Lake, Schererville connect to Smart911 network
alert urgent

911 dispatch center FILE

Smart911 is software that allows people to enter their information through a secure website that will be provided to dispatchers during an emergency call. 

 Anna Ortiz, file, The Times

LAKE COUNTY — More towns have joined the Smart911 system after the Lake County Board of Commissioners approved bringing local communities into the network at no cost.

On Tuesday the Lake County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency announced Cedar Lake and Schererville has been added to the Smart911 network in collaboration with Southcom 911, the dispatch center servicing both towns.

Smart911 is software that allows people to enter their information through a secure website that will be automatically provided to dispatchers during an emergency call. The information could include details on health conditions, special needs, pets in the home, directions to a residence and photos of the caller’s children in the event they go missing or are in danger.

During a disaster such as severe flooding, a fire or tornado, the software could alert emergency responders if a resident needs special assistance.

The software can be downloaded on the Apple App store and Google Play and is accessible online at smart911.com. Smart911 previously has been made available to communities in Lake County, such as Dyer, Highland, Munster and St. John.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners approved bringing municipalities onto the Smart911 system at no cost, the Lake County Homeland Security said. Those who use Smart911 can choose to get mobile phone alerts about local public safety announcements such as weather, traffic, emergencies and hazards.

Residents can contact Smart911Support@LakeCountyIN.org for assistance setting up an account.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

