Chris Salatas named Cedar Lake town manager

CEDAR LAKE — After decades of public service, Rick Eberly has retired as the Cedar Lake town manager. Current St. John Town Manager Chris Salatas will take his place.

Both men have a wide array of experience working in municipal government. Salatas first got a taste for local politics when he ran for the Lowell Town Council at just 22 years old, while he was studying at Indiana University Northwest. Elected in 2014, he served as council president for the majority of his term.

Always interested in politics, Salatas originally had his sights set on federal government. He worked as Northwest Indiana Regional Director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young before being named St. John town manager in May of 2021. Salatas said he has enjoyed his transition to focusing on local government because he could effect change much faster at the local level.

"It is extremely rewarding as you are driving down a street and you can say 'Oh, yeah, we paved that road last year, and that new park equipment is thanks to a grant we wrote,'” Salatas said.

Looking back on his time with St. John, Salatas said he is most proud of the grant the town received to expand Cline Avenue.