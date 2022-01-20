Chris Salatas named Cedar Lake town manager

CEDAR LAKE — After decades of public service, Rick Eberly has retired as the Cedar Lake town manager. Current St. John Town Manager Chris Salatas will take his place.
Both men have a wide array of experience working in municipal government. Salatas first got a taste for local politics when he ran for the Lowell Town Council at just 22 years old, while he was studying at Indiana University Northwest. Elected in 2014, he served as council president for the majority of his term.
Always interested in politics, Salatas originally had his sights set on federal government. He worked as Northwest Indiana Regional Director for U.S. Sen. Todd Young before being named St. John town manager in May of 2021. Salatas said he has enjoyed his transition to focusing on local government because he could effect change much faster at the local level.
"It is extremely rewarding as you are driving down a street and you can say 'Oh, yeah, we paved that road last year, and that new park equipment is thanks to a grant we wrote,'” Salatas said.
Looking back on his time with St. John, Salatas said he is most proud of the grant the town received to expand Cline Avenue.
Before his final day on Feb. 4, Salatas said he believes the town will have a consultant under contract so that engineering on the multi-year project can begin.
Salatas was named town manager in May, succeeding Craig Phillips, who had resigned from the position after 10 months.
Salatas will begin his new role in Cedar Lake Feb. 7, taking over for Eberly, who retired Jan. 14 after working in Region government for over three decades.
Eberly started as the St. John zoning administrator when the town was establishing the Building and Planning Department, worked with the town of Dyer for 24 years, and then returned to St. John in 2016 before becoming the Cedar Lake town manager in 2020.
Over the years Eberly said he has seen the area explode with growth.
Salatas is coming to Cedar Lake right as the town begins some "ground-breaking" projects, Eberly said. After a decades-long effort, the dredging of Cedar Lake will begin this spring. The town is also looking to break ground on a new public administration and safety building that would house the Town Hall, police station and fire station.
In meeting with Eberly, Salatas said he was given a "laundry list" of projects. Salatas said it will be a pleasure following in Eberly's footsteps.
“Chris is going to have his hands full," Eberly said. "But I think he will be the right personality fit as well as professional fit."