Contractor dies at NIPSCO substation Friday morning, officials say

Contractor dies on NIPSCO substation Friday morning, representative says

A Ryan Construction employee contracting with NIPSCO died Friday morning at the Hanover Substation in Cedar Lake, according to a NIPSCO representative.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — A worker contracting with NIPSCO died Friday morning at NIPSCO's Hanover Substation, according to a representative of NIPSCO communications.

The worker was employed with Ryan Construction, the representative said.

Police are investigating what caused the death, the NIPSCO representative said.

