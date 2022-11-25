Contractor dies at NIPSCO substation Friday morning, officials say

Lizzie Kaboski
219-743-7690
CEDAR LAKE — A worker contracting with NIPSCO died Friday morning at NIPSCO's Hanover Substation, according to a representative of NIPSCO communications.
The worker was employed with Ryan Construction, the representative said.
Police are investigating what caused the death, the NIPSCO representative said.
