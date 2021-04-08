Drunken firefighter incident was a 'wake-up call,' Cedar Lake chief says

"The professional courtesy I asked for was to allow us to bail him out at Lowell instead of county. The police officer was very upset with me when I asked him why he was pulling people over in Cedar Lake. I did not know he was working a grant at the time, and he got very upset with me," Wilkening said.

"So I tried to calm him down a little bit, and I said, 'How about a professional courtesy and just allow us to bail him out from Lowell instead of taking him to county?' because I was instructed by our police officers that Lowell has a town court, and that that is a possibility for anybody. That part of it wasn't put in the police report."

Wilkening said a volunteer firefighter contacted him about Kuiper's arrest, and the pair went to the police agency to bail Kuiper out.

"I did not go down there to try to get him out of a DUI. I did go down there to try to bail him out with another firefighter, and that's what we did," Wilkening said.

He later added: "We all know that's not possible. ... This isn't 50 years ago, this is today — people are held accountable."

A 'wake-up call'

Disciplinary action has yet to be taken against Kuiper, Wilkening said.