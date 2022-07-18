Hanover Kiddy Academy to open in August

CEDAR LAKE — Hanover Community School Corp. is set to open its first preschool in August. It will be housed in Hanover Central High School.

The preschool, known as Hanover Kiddy Academy, is starting small with only four classes. There will be 14 students per class, and the school will not operate every weekday.

There will be full- and half-day classes available Tuesday through Thursday, but the school will not run on Monday and Friday. However, Hanover is partnering with Grand Tots, a daycare center in Cedar Lake, to provide coverage for families on those days.

Currently, Hanover has two teachers for the preschool. However, high school students will also be involved with the classes if they are enrolled in the early childhood and development courses at Hanover Central High School. Other than these students, the preschool class will have limited to no interaction with the high school, with a separate entrance and drive for preschool families.

"The students will have hands-on learning with real kids," Assistant Superintendent Debbie Snedden said.

She said the early childhood courses have become more popular now that students will be able to engage with actual development rather than just simulations.

The Kiddy Academy plans to focus on blending whole and small group learning activities, purposeful play and outdoor/gross motor activities for both the full- and half-day programs.

The school itself is designed to be kid friendly with intentional furniture and classrooms to help encourage childhood development. In addition, it was crucial to Hanover to separate the school from high school students in order to not interfere with the preschoolers' school day.

A playground will be opening when the school year begins as well.

Families are really excited, Snedden said. She mentioned that a lot of preschools in the area closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic and that Hanover had observed a high need in the area.

"We wanted to collaborate and get kids ready for our kindergarten. This gives us another year to get ready," Snedden said. She said this plan was almost two years in the making despite the preschool being announced in March.

Hanover Kiddy Academy will have two aides, allowing each class a ratio of 14-to-2. For families who are interested, some slots for the 2022-23 school year are available, and a waitlist is ongoing.

Registration for the following year will open up in winter 2022.

Kiddy Academy costs $325 per month for full-day classes and $160 per month for half-day classes. When there are months in which school is not in session, such as December, rates are prorated.

Meet-and-greets are scheduled for August to allow families to meet the preschool staff and get an understanding of the space. Additional questions about the school can be directed to hka@hanover.k12.in.us.