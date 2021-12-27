Hanover school security cameras will see upgrade after receiving $350k grant

Over the next three years, O'Donnell plans on replacing all the cameras in the district's four buildings. The district's new upper elementary school, slated to open fall of 2022, will be built with the new camera system.

The current system keeps the schools "well-covered," with full-color, infrared cameras posted both inside and outside buildings, some locations even record audio, O'Donnell said. The district uses the cameras "probably on a daily basis," to spot thefts and trace school damage. O'Donnell also uses the cameras to identify strangers seen in a building.

“We always stress if you see something, say something,” O'Donnell said. "We’ve been lucky and we have not needed to use the cameras to locate an intruder — hopefully we will never have to — but if we do have an intruder come in the building we can track where that intruder goes.”

Before, following someone's movement was an all-day task. The new cameras' improved analytics means O'Donnell can load a person's face into the system and find every camera that recorded that person in a matter of minutes. The cameras also offer wider angles and record crisper images, with more pixels making zoomed-up shots "much clearer."

Two years ago, Hanover schools struck up a partnership with the Cedar Lake Police Department. The cameras stream footage in real-time, officers have access to the footage and if there is an emergency they will be alerted. Police can then tune into the cameras from their cars, letting them asses the situation before they even arrive.

The new system will stream video even faster.

“In the event we do have a situation that requires tracking somebody through a building, police can track it as well," O'Donnell said. “Normally the way school safety is taught, you want to come in and take care of the active threat ... we are shifting towards officers pulling up and monitoring potential threats from outside."

The school district plans on starting the project as soon as a bid is approved. O'Donnell said the school will be "pushing for an American-made" system to simplify repairs.