Hanover schools awarded $350k in Department of Justice safety initiative

CEDAR LAKE — A South Lake County school district received a large grant as a part of a nationwide Department of Justice school safety initiative.

The Department of Justice has doled out a total of $126 million in efforts to increase school safety under the STOP School Violence Act.

On Thursday it was announced that the Hanover Community School Corporation was awarded $350,150, a DOJ news release said.

Hanover was one of two Indiana school systems to be awarded the grants, including Rochester Community School Corporation.

The funds are aimed at instituting safety measures in and around schools, supporting violence prevention efforts, giving training to faculty and students and implementing evidence-based threat assessments.

“I applaud the Rochester and Hanover, Indiana School Districts in their endeavors to enhance school safety with these federal grants,” U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.

A total of 78 grants were awarded by the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The COPS School Violence Prevention Program also focuses on bullying and mental health issues.