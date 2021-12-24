 Skip to main content
Hanover schools awarded $350k in Department of Justice safety initiative
Hanover schools awarded $350k in Department of Justice safety initiative

Hanover School HQ

The Hanover Community School Corporation building is shown in this photo. 

 Provided

CEDAR LAKE — A South Lake County school district received a large grant as a part of a nationwide Department of Justice school safety initiative.

The Department of Justice has doled out a total of $126 million in efforts to increase school safety under the STOP School Violence Act.

On Thursday it was announced that the Hanover Community School Corporation was awarded $350,150, a DOJ news release said. 

Hanover was one of two Indiana school systems to be awarded the grants, including Rochester Community School Corporation.

The funds are aimed at instituting safety measures in and around schools, supporting violence prevention efforts, giving training to faculty and students and implementing evidence-based threat assessments. 

“I applaud the Rochester and Hanover, Indiana School Districts in their endeavors to enhance school safety with these federal grants,” U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.

A total of 78 grants were awarded by the Office of Justice Programs’ Bureau of Justice Assistance and Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The COPS School Violence Prevention Program also focuses on bullying and mental health issues. 

“The Justice Department has no greater responsibility than protecting Americans from harm,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “Schools must be safe places to learn, and today’s investment of more than $125 million under the STOP School Violence Act will help ensure that they are.”

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

