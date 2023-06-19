CEDAR LAKE — A Robinson R22 helicopter crashed into the south end of Cedar Lake around 2 p.m. Monday, WLS-TV reported.
The crash occurred between 140th and 145th avenues. The two people onboard were not injured, according to WLS-TV.
Crews are working on removing the helicopter, which has submerged. The cause of the crash is unclear.
Cedar Lake Police and Fire Department haven't responded to request for comment.
