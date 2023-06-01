To restore native fish and wildlife populations, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be completing a fish kill after the lake is dredged. Currently, invasive carp and white perch fill the water. The invasives harm the native game fish, eating their eggs before they hatch.

The DNR will restock the water with native species such as crappy, perch and bass. However, before the fishery is restored the lake will undergo and alum treatment. According to the Wisconsin DNR, alum is a nontoxic material used to reduce the amount of phosphorous in water. The alum treatment will essentially make any phosphorous that remains in the lake insoluble; it will also collect suspended particles and bring them to the bottom of the lake, making the water clearer.

“We’re trying to get the lake back to its natural habitat," Salatas explained.

Project updates will be posted on the Cedar Lake website at cedarlakein.org/ecosystem-restoration-project.