CEDAR LAKE — As the hot summer sun began to lower Tuesday evening, Cedar Lake's Pine Crest Marina was filled with its usual array of pontoons and motorboats. However, one watercraft stood out — the dredge barge.
In the next few days the dredging of Cedar Lake will officially begin, an undertaking that Town Manager Chris Salatas said is "approximately three decades in-the-making."
"There’s a lot of people that went into making this project a reality and a success," Salatas said during the Tuesday open house.
After the Ecosystem Restoration Project, Cedar Lake will have about three to four feet of clarity.
During the event, town residents and elected officials were invited to explore the barge and chat with the Dredge America crew members that will be operating the barge. Dredging will begin either the end of this week or the start of next week and will continue until the lake begins to freeze, likely sometime in November. Crews will operate the barge 12 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week. Salatas said the dredge lines will be marked with buoys and lights so boaters know to steer clear.
This summer, about 120,000 cubic yards of sediment will be dredged from the lake. Don Oliphant, project manager at Christopher B. Burke Engineering, Ltd., said the dredging will continue next summer and will be completed in 2025 at the latest. The town hopes to dredge about 500,000 cubic yards in total.
Decades in the making
The lake formed some 14,000 years ago when the glaciers that covered the Region began to recede. According to the Cedar Lake Historical Association, the glacier left a clay-lined depression in the earth filled with crystal-clear water. The almost 780-acre lake was likely once twice as large.
Cedar Lake became a popular resort community in the late 1800s when the Monon Railway was created. Chicago residents built summer cottages around the lake and a number of hotels popped-up.
However, a growing population also brought pollution. Before the town was incorporated septic fields leached into the lake, contributing to the water's current condition. Years of fertilizer runoff from nearby farms and shoreline erosion also clouded the lake.
The Pinecrest Marina Boat Dealership has been in Bob Gross' family since 1948. In an interview with the Times last spring, Gross said over the years he's seen the water he works on every day become more and more contaminated.
In 1996, he helped found the Cedar Lake Enhancement Association, or CLEA. The nonprofit has been conducting shoreline stabilization projects around the lake for years. CLEA also helped raise money for Ecosystem Restoration Project.
Last June, the town broke ground on the first phase of the project, construction of the dewatering facility. Located off of Parrish Avenue between 151st Street and 155th Street, the structure occupies about 45 acres of a 114-acre parcel of land. The dredged material will be pumped from the lake into the facility using a slurry pipeline. Oliphant said only about 15-20% of the material will be solid and the rest will be water. Once at the facility, the sediment and the water will be separated and the water will run back into the lake.
The sediment will be tested regularly. Once the sediment is dry enough, Oliphant said it will likely be spread and used onsite. Once the dredging is complete, Salatas said the town plans on removing the dewatering facility and using the land for some kind of sportsplex.
Tyler Russell pointed to the giant red "cutter head" attached to the dredge barge. Russell, a senior superintendent with Dredge America, said the cutter head is what digs up all the sediment. Based out of Kansas City, Missouri, Dredge America operates dredge barges all across the country. This summer the crew will work on the north end of the lake.
The entire ecosystem restoration project currently has a price tag of about $9.2 million.
Lake restoration will not stop once the dredge barge is gone.
To restore native fish and wildlife populations, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be completing a fish kill after the lake is dredged. Currently, invasive carp and white perch fill the water. The invasives harm the native game fish, eating their eggs before they hatch.
The DNR will restock the water with native species such as crappy, perch and bass. However, before the fishery is restored the lake will undergo and alum treatment. According to the Wisconsin DNR, alum is a nontoxic material used to reduce the amount of phosphorous in water. The alum treatment will essentially make any phosphorous that remains in the lake insoluble; it will also collect suspended particles and bring them to the bottom of the lake, making the water clearer.
“We’re trying to get the lake back to its natural habitat," Salatas explained.
Project updates will be posted on the Cedar Lake website at cedarlakein.org/ecosystem-restoration-project.