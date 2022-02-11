 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Smithsonian traveling exhibit to be featured in Cedar Lake

  • 0
Cedar Lake

This photo shows a historical steamboat tour in Cedar Lake. The exhibit will focus on the impact water has on shaping settlements and human history, as exemplified by the lake. 

 Provided

CEDAR LAKE — A traveling Smithsonian exhibit that spotlights how water has shaped human history will soon visit Cedar Lake's celebrated historical museum, officials said. 

The Museum at Lassen's Resort, at 7408 Constitution Ave., will be the temporary home to the traveling exhibition April 15 through May 22. 

A partnership between the Cedar Lake Historical Association and the Hesston Steam Museum has brought Hesston's 1915 Alabama No. 4 Steamboat to Cedar Lake this week for Steam Through History. Passengers can ride out onto the lake recreating the Dewey Line route, which began in 1896 from the Cedar Lake's Monon Railroad Depot to Lassen's Resort. Video by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times. 

The Smithsonian's "Museum on Main Street" program is an initiative that brings exhibits and programs to rural cultural organizations. The organization Indiana Humanities chose the Cedar Lake Historical Association to be a host for the exhibit, among four additional Indiana communities.

The exhibit, "Water/Ways," explores water's impacts on the landscape, settlement, migration, the economy, politics and culture. Local historians have also developed a companion exhibit focusing on Cedar Lake's formation and history. 

Julie Zasada, executive director of the Cedar Lake Historical Association, said Cedar Lake is the perfect place and example of the exhibit's message.

People are also reading…

The former Lassen Resort Hotel, which had its grand opening 100 years ago, now houses the Cedar Lake Historical Association Museum, which opened for the season Friday with a new name that harks back to the building's roots — the Museum at Lassen's Resort on Cedar Lake.

“It's the perfect time for us to host Water/Ways. After more than 20 years of planning and preparation, this spring the Town of Cedar Lake is set to begin an ecosystem restoration project of the lake in the heart of our community," Zasada said. "The Water/Ways exhibition will reinforce the significance of the lake’s rehabilitation and supplement it with a global perspective as the project commences ... ."

More information about museum programs and exhibits can be found at www.lassensresort.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin eyes US concessions amid Ukraine tensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts