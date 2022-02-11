Smithsonian traveling exhibit to be featured in Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE — A traveling Smithsonian exhibit that spotlights how water has shaped human history will soon visit Cedar Lake's celebrated historical museum, officials said.

The Museum at Lassen's Resort, at 7408 Constitution Ave., will be the temporary home to the traveling exhibition April 15 through May 22.

The Smithsonian's "Museum on Main Street" program is an initiative that brings exhibits and programs to rural cultural organizations. The organization Indiana Humanities chose the Cedar Lake Historical Association to be a host for the exhibit, among four additional Indiana communities.

The exhibit, "Water/Ways," explores water's impacts on the landscape, settlement, migration, the economy, politics and culture. Local historians have also developed a companion exhibit focusing on Cedar Lake's formation and history.

Julie Zasada, executive director of the Cedar Lake Historical Association, said Cedar Lake is the perfect place and example of the exhibit's message.

“It's the perfect time for us to host Water/Ways. After more than 20 years of planning and preparation, this spring the Town of Cedar Lake is set to begin an ecosystem restoration project of the lake in the heart of our community," Zasada said. "The Water/Ways exhibition will reinforce the significance of the lake’s rehabilitation and supplement it with a global perspective as the project commences ... ."

More information about museum programs and exhibits can be found at www.lassensresort.org.

