Vehicle submerged in Cedar Lake, couple helped to shore by bystanders, chief says

CEDAR LAKE — After a vehicle became mostly submerged in Cedar Lake, bystanders jumped into action to help the couple inside get to shore safely.

At 12:56 p.m. Friday first responders were called after a vehicle containing two elderly people rolled into the lake next to 13118 Lake Shore Drive, said Cedar Lake Fire Department Chief Todd Wilkening.

Several bystanders jumped into the lake to get the two occupants out of the submerged vehicle, Wilkening said.

Firefighters arrived to find a Toyota Corolla in the lake near the Sandbar Grill pier and Dairy Belle, where the water is waist-deep.

The couple was treated and released at the scene by medics, Wilkening said.

The vehicle was then towed out of the water and the scene was cleared in an hour. Wilkening said it is believed to have been an accident, citing an issue with the brakes on the car.

