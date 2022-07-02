WATCH NOW: Annual Great Cardboard Boat Race makes splash

CEDAR LAKE — Jason Putman wasn't surprised when the cardboard boat he helped build sank in five seconds.

"Well it was named Yellow Submarine, so I thought it would sink," Putman said.

All wasn't lost at sea, so to speak.

The downed boat earned the family the "anchor award" for the second time in a row with last year's entry, Jaws, sinking in 40 seconds.

The anchor award is given at the Great Cardboard Boat Race to the first boat to sink, said Mary Rasmussen, a spokeswoman for the cardboard boat race committee.

Putman's daughter, Olivia Putman, 12, of Cedar Lake, and his niece, Abbie Patton, 12, of Oxford, Ohio, were the captains of the downed boat.

"We knew we were in trouble when the front end started going down," Olivia Putman said.

The Yellow Submarine was just one of 14 cardboard boat entries on Saturday in a race that included participants ages 10 to 81.

The cardboard boat race followed the community's Summerfest parade held at the town's lakefront.

Age groupings included 18 and older, 13-17 and 8-12.

In addition to the anchor award, prizes were given for most people on a boat, best theme, best design and best time.

Tim Brown, a former Cedar Lake town manager, said he came up with the idea for the cardboard boat race around 1996 or 1997 after talking about the idea with other town officials for two to three years.

Brown said he even helped set up the rules for the race, which includes two laps set up between two buoys in the lake.

Rasmussen, who started each of the races and made sure everyone was lined up correctly, said she and her husband, Kenneth, took over as leaders of the boat race in 2013.

At this point, she and her husband would be happy to turn the reins over to another couple.

"I'm ready to retire," Rasmussen said.

One of the oldest competitors this year was Jimmy Smutniak, 81, of Lowell, who was captain of his all-red cardboard boat named Victory Anne.

Smutniak, who teamed up with his girlfriend, Victory Jeffers, of Chicago, said he wasn't disappointed at their first race attempt even though their boat came in last.

"We came to the race last year and thought it was a good idea to sign up," Smutniak said.

Although their boat, the Hogwarts Express, wasn't fast, it earned best theme for longtime competitors Tim and Susan Zableckis, of Cedar Lake.

Their entry was a red, black and gold copy of the train from the Harry Potter books.

Last year's entry by the Zableckis family was a cardboard copy of the Clampett's car from the TV show and movie, "The Beverly Hillbillies."

Their first entry was the Pirate in 2011.

"We're usually into movie or cartoon themes," Tim Zableckis said.

His son, Colten Zableckis, was captain of another cardboard boat named the Big Banana.

Colten Zableckis and his crew of fellow high school graduates and college students won in the most people on the boat category and best design.

Win or lose, Colten Zableckis said he enjoys the experience.

"I do it because it's fun to do new things," he said.

Katie Shepard, of Cedar Lake, said the boat she helped on was aptly named Sink or Swim.

"We did both," Shepard said.

The boat won best time in the 18-year-old and over category, besting Joe Dirt and Hogwarts Express.

"It was all for fun. We will do it again next year," she said.

