WATCH NOW: Cedar Lake bar destroyed in fire; bartender gets patrons to safety

CEDAR LAKE — As flames engulfed a Cedar Lake bar, several firefighters worked to battle the blaze Friday night. The fire destroyed the building, which has been a longstanding part of the community.

Around 8:30 p.m. first responders were called to Schane’s Bar and Grill at 8120 North Lakeshore Drive, with several responding agencies called to aid Cedar Lake firefighters.

Sammi Schane, whose family owns the business, was the only person working at the bar when flames suddenly erupted from the kitchen area. Schane quickly jumped into action, ushering all the customers outside to safety before firefighters arrived.

"There was immediate flames," Schane said. "There were about eight to 10 people in there."

Cedar Lake Fire Department Chief Todd Wilkening said there were no injuries.

Cedar Lake Chief of Police Bill Fisher said the fire spread very quickly throughout the structure. Heavy flames and smoke were visible in the building and an aerial truck doused the fire from above while firefighters hosed water into open windows and doors.

As of 10 p.m. there were still flames burning between the two roofs in the building and crews were expected to be on scene for several hours.