WATCH NOW: Cedar Lake breaks ground on long-anticipated eco-restoration project

CEDAR LAKE — For almost 30 years Bob Gross has been working to restore Cedar Lake. As the town starts the first phase of an eco-restoration project, clear water is finally within reach.

The Pinecrest Marina Boat Dealership has been in Gross' family since 1948. Over the years he has seen the water he works on every day become clouded with sediment and runoff.

That is why in 1996, Gross helped found the Cedar Lake Enhancement Association, or CLEA. The nonprofit has been dedicated to improving both the lake and its surrounding environment ever since.

"I just want to see Cedar Lake have blue water again. It has just always been a goal, and we are getting there,” Gross said.

On Monday afternoon, about 40 people gathered near the Cedar Lake beach that sits behind Town Hall for a symbolic groundbreaking on the first phase of the restoration project — constructing the dewatering facility.

The actual dewatering facility will be located off of Parrish Avenue between 151st Street and 155th Street. Dyer Construction will begin building later this week and is slated to complete the facility by September. Once operational, the structure will occupy about 45 acres of a 114-acre parcel of land and will "essentially be a giant, dirt bowl," Cedar Lake Town Manager Chris Salatas explained.

The temporary facility is where all of the sediment dredged from the lake will be stored. Throughout the three-year project, sediment will be pumped from the lake into the facility using a slurry pipeline, which will run through part of the 400-acre wetland on the south side of Cedar Lake. Once at the facility, the sediment and the water will be separated and the water will run back into the lake through the wetland.

When the project is complete, likely in 2024, the dewatering facility will be removed and the land will be used for a sportsplex, Salatas said.

The entire project has a budget of about $7 million.

Removing the large amount of sediment that has gathered in Cedar Lake has been an ongoing project for decades. The town worked with the Army Corps of Engineers for many years, studying the lake and crafting a removal plan. However, Gross said the Army Corps' proposals were far too costly.

Ultimately, the town found a way to fund the project "100% locally," Town Council President Randy Niemeyer, Ward-5, said. The town council voted to issue a TIF bond of $3.9 million, which Niemeyer said will not impact local property taxes. The project will also be funded through a combination of grants from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program and a $350,000 donation from CLEA.

About $2 million of the project's cost will also come from Cedar Lake sewer utility funds because "part of the reason that the lake is in the condition that it's in is from years ago when the septic fields were leaching into the lake. We've invested millions in stormwater projects in neighborhoods around the lake over the last several years that have helped us to create a sustainable project once this is over," Niemeyer explained.

The roots of Cedar Lake

Though the lake still fills with algae, especially on hot summer days, Gross said he has seen Cedar Lake's water quality improve over the years. He attributes some of the change to the reduction in fertilizer runoff. Much of the land surrounding the lake — once a patchwork of farm fields where phosphorous and nitrogen were applied to help crops grow — has now been developed.

The lake formed some 14,000 years ago when the glaciers that covered the Region began to recede. According to the Cedar Lake Historical Association, the glacier left a clay-lined depression in the earth filled with crystal-clear water. The almost 800-acre lake was likely once twice as large.

Cedar Lake became a popular resort community in the late 1800s when the Monon Railway was built. Over the years pollution and erosion degraded the lake, and now, Gross said, the water visibility in the middle of summer "is at best, a little more than a foot."

Once the restoration project is complete Gross wants to be able to see three to four feet into the lake.

"People look back at the greatest days of Cedar Lake as being 100 years ago when the Monon lines came through — I look at it as today forward," Niemeyer said. "We have a chance to set a new history, to carve a new path."

The next phase of the restoration will be actually dredging the lake. Once the dewatering facility is constructed, a dredge barge will get to work. The barge will collect sediment, grind it and then pump it into the slurry pipeline which will deliver it to the dewatering facility.

The town will select a contractor for the dredging portion of the project in the next few months.

A minimum of about 290,000 cubic yards of sediment will be removed from Cedar Lake, though the dewatering facility can hold up to 500,000. Gross said CLEA's "end goal is to fill the whole facility," a feat he estimates will cost an additional $2 million.

Maintaining lake health

Restoration efforts will not stop once the sediment is removed.

To restore native fish and wildlife populations, the DNR will be completing a fish kill after the lake is dredged. Currently, invasive carp and white perch fill the water. The invasives harm the native game fish, eating their eggs before they hatch.

After the fish kill, the DNR will restock the water with native species such as crappy, perch and bass.

CLEA has also been conducting shoreline stabilization projects around the lake for years in an effort to curb erosion. All told, the nonprofit has completed 17 enhancement projects — removing countless old piers, beautifying the town complex and putting in check dams.

“If you dredge and it (the sediment and pollution) is still coming in then you have to dredge again,” Gross said.

Salatas said the goal was to make the restoration project as "non-invasive as possible." The lake will remain accessible to the public, aside from the specific locations where the barge is dredging.

The health of the lake is interconnected with the health of the town. The restoration will likely draw more economic development to the area, Salatas said.

“A lot of people come to Cedar Lake specifically for the lake, so this is really taking us back to our roots,” Salatas said.

