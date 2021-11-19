WATCH NOW: Multiple agencies battle bar fire in Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE — Several firefighters are fighting a blaze at a Cedar Lake bar Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. first responders were called to Schane’s Bar at 8120 North Lakeshore Drive.

Several responding agencies were called to aid Cedar Lake firefighters.

Flames were visible coming from the structure. The area around the scene on Lakeshore Drive was blocked off, including a portion of Cline Avenue that joins with the street.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

Agencies were not immediately reachable for information.

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.

