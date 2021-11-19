 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Multiple agencies battle bar fire in Cedar Lake
breaking urgent

WATCH NOW: Multiple agencies battle bar fire in Cedar Lake

CEDAR LAKE — Several firefighters are fighting a blaze at a Cedar Lake bar Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. first responders were called to Schane’s Bar at 8120 North Lakeshore Drive.

Several responding agencies were called to aid Cedar Lake firefighters.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Flames were visible coming from the structure. The area around the scene on Lakeshore Drive was blocked off, including a portion of Cline Avenue that joins with the street.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

Agencies were not immediately reachable for information.

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC aims to rein in AI hiring tools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts