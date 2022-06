Woman, 12-year-old girl identified as 2 killed in U.S. 41 crash

CEDAR LAKE — A Portage woman and a 12-year-old Portage girl were identified as the two people killed in a two-vehicle crash June 4 on U.S. 41, the Lake County coroner's office said.

Junemarie Voyles, 33, and Haley N. Watkins, 12, were among four people in a car that was struck by a minivan traveling north about 11:30 a.m. as the car's driver attempted to turn into Uncle John's Flea Market, 15205 Wicker Ave., according to the coroner's office and police.

Voyles and Watkins were taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was flown by helicopter to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

An 11-year-old girl in their car was in stable condition at a hospital after the crash, the sheriff said.