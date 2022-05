Woman, two dogs saved from house fire sparked by neighbor's 'careless' fire pit, police say

CEDAR LAKE — As people fired up grills and burn pits across Northwest Indiana during Memorial Day weekend, one fire got out of hand.

Police officers had to rescue a homeowner and her two dogs Monday from a house fire sparked by "careless open burning in a fire pit by a neighbor in the high winds," according to the Cedar Lake Police Department.

"Southcom Dispatch received a 911 call of a residential structure fire in the 13500 blk of Bryan St. Officer Alexis Dills and Officer Jarrett Stickle arrived on scene and assisted the homeowner and her two dogs in getting out of the residence," Cedar Lake Police Department Deputy Chief Carl Brittingham said in a news release. "Sgt. Tim Kilgore assisted in making certain the Cedar Lake Fire Department would be able to get into the area which is restricted to one narrow roadway in and out of the neighborhood."

Firefighters from the Cedar Lake Fire Department responded to the house fire. First responders also assisted from the Lake Dale, Lake Hills, Lowell, Crown Point, St. John, Dyer and Beecher fire departments and the Tri-Creek EMS.

"The fire was quickly struck which saved a large part of the home and personal belongings," Brittingham said. "This was a tremendous accomplishment considering the high winds, the type of exterior fire, and the limited access to the house and neighborhood."

Preliminary investigation showed a neighbor was to blame for the blaze.

"The details of the fire are still under investigation, however, preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was the result of careless open burning in a fire pit by a neighbor in the high winds," Brittingham said. "The fire pit caught tires and a wooden fence on fire, which quickly spread to the rear of the structure."

The Cedar Lake police and fire departments plan to bring the findings of their investigation to the Lake County prosecutor for consideration of criminal charges.

"The Cedar Lake Police Department commends our Officers, the Cedar Lake Fire Department, and supporting agencies for their quick response to preserve life and property," Brittingham said.

