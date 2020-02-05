YMCA unveils plan for 'destination' camp, conference center

CEDAR LAKE — Preliminary plans for what officials called a destination YMCA camp/conference center were unveiled at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday.

Plans for the camp's future location are 150 acres on what was the site of the former South Shore Country Club, Mark Bates, Chairman of the Crossroads YMCA Board of Directors, said.

"The community will wrap its arms around this," Town Council President Randell Niemeyer told the YMCA officials.

YMCA officials will meet with architects on Monday to discuss preliminary plans, Bates said.

"We engaged an architect. We will have a focus group meeting then get a concept and bring it back to the council," Bates said.

Gerald Steiner, a board member of the Crossroads YMCA, said the destination camp will probably take 18 months to two years to complete.

"As fast as you will let us go," Steiner told the council when asked how long the project would take.

The first phase of the project will include a destination day camp/conference center with features to include water activities, adventure and climbing, arts and crafts, field sports and activities and multipurpose indoor space for camping, conferences and retreat activities, Bates said.

