YMCA unveils plan for 'destination' camp, conference center

CEDAR LAKE — Preliminary plans for what officials called a destination YMCA camp/conference center were unveiled at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday.
Plans for the camp's future location are 150 acres on what was the site of the former South Shore Country Club, Mark Bates, Chairman of the Crossroads YMCA Board of Directors, said.
"The community will wrap its arms around this," Town Council President Randell Niemeyer told the YMCA officials.
YMCA officials will meet with architects on Monday to discuss preliminary plans, Bates said.
"We engaged an architect. We will have a focus group meeting then get a concept and bring it back to the council," Bates said.
Gerald Steiner, a board member of the Crossroads YMCA, said the destination camp will probably take 18 months to two years to complete.
"As fast as you will let us go," Steiner told the council when asked how long the project would take.
The first phase of the project will include a destination day camp/conference center with features to include water activities, adventure and climbing, arts and crafts, field sports and activities and multipurpose indoor space for camping, conferences and retreat activities, Bates said.
The second phase of the project will expand the possibilities for the camp options including residential camping, a dining hall, high adventures such as zip lining and expanded conference and retreat offerings, Bates said.
Jay Buckmaster, CEO at Crossroads YMCA, said officials are currently engaged in stakeholder meetings and conversations to help further define areas, activities, fundraising plans and key dates.
"Crossroads YMCA is elated to have the ability to expand our programs and experiences to all. This new opportunity would provide a place for kids, families and adults to explore, connect and build self confidence," Buckmaster said.
Bates said one of the key individuals in the process to go forward is Richard Henn, a resident of Cedar Lake.
"The YMCA is grateful to Henn, a longtime YMCA supporter, for assigning the property to us. The property is located at the south end of Cedar Lake," Bates said.
Henn is currently under contract with the owners of the South Shore Country Club to go forward with obtaining the property, Bates said.
In addition, the late Dean White family is also very much supportive of the project, Bates said.
"The cost of the project is still undetermined but it will be a significant investment," Bates said.