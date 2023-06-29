The Region is going all out this year to celebrate the Independence Day holiday.

There’s something for everyone, whether it's parades, fireworks or concerts, and, in some cases, festivities begin Friday.

Here is a list of Fourth of July events posted in each community:

CEDAR LAKE — The Cedar Lake Summerfest runs Friday through Tuesday at the Town Complex, 7408 Constitution Ave.

Admission is free, but there a $5 parking fee at the town complex.

Hours are 5-11:30 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon-8 p.m. Monday. Fireworks on the lake are at 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The parade is at 10 a.m. Saturday from Hanover Central High School, followed by the cardboard boat race at 1 p.m. at the lakefront.

There are events for all ages, including bingo, a car show, a talent show, kids games, amusement rides, food, games, a laser light show, a beer garden and more. Live entertainment highlights the offerings Monday and Tuesday.

The Cedar Lake Summerfest was started in 1981 and is held over the Fourth of July weekend every year.

CROWN POINT — The city’s annual Fourth of July parade is Tuesday, stepping off promptly at 11 a.m.

It leaves from Crown Point High School, traveling down Main Street through downtown Crown Point and ending at the tank on Goldsborough Street.

A fireworks display is at dusk, approximately 9 p.m., at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St.

EAST CHICAGO — The city is hosting a citywide Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at five locations starting at 9 p.m. on Monday - Carrie Gosch School, Central High School, Block Middle School, Fire Station #2 on Michigan Avenue and Kosciuszko Park

GARY — Gary's holiday parade is at 6 p.m. on Monday. It starts at 15th and Broadway and ends at Buffington Park.

GRIFFITH — The Griffith Independence Day parade is at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Lineup is at St. Mary Church parking lot, 525 N. Lafayette St. The parade starts at Ash Street and Broad and goes south down Broad to Main Street.

HAMMOND — The city of Hammond and the Hammond Port Authority host a variety of activities Monday at Wolf Lake, 2323 Calumet Ave.

The annual Naturalization Ceremony begins at 5 p.m. at the pavilion. The Bill Porter Orchestra performs patriotic numbers after the ceremony’s completion (approximately 7:30 p.m.).

Fireworks will start at approximately 10 p.m.

It's a free event. Concert-goers are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets and picnic baskets. Bags may be subject to search by security.

HEBRON — The town's theme this year is Let the Sparks Fly, It's the 4th of July.

There's a fireworks display at dusk on Monday at Hebron Schools.

The parade steps off at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street. There will be a flag raising immediately after the parade at the American Legion Memorial.

Other events on Tuesday include:

* A free pancake breakfast from 7-9 a.m. at Hebron United Methodist Church, 202 W. Church St.

* A Fireworks 5K race at 7:45 a.m. at Hebron Middle School.

* A Turtle Derby at noon at the First Church parking lot.

HIGHLAND — This town’s five day Fourth of July Festival arts Friday and continues through Tuesday at Town Hall Main Square Park.

Activities include arts and crafts booths, food vendors and live music. The Kiddie parade is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday; the Twilight Parade is at 6:30 p.m. Monday, starting at 45th Street and Kennedy Avenue. Fireworks are at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Sharp Complex.

The All-American Mile will kick off the Twilight Independence Day parade on Monday.

Festival hours are 5-10:30 p.m. Friday and Monday; 2-10:30 p.m. on Saturday; 2-9.m. on Sunday; and 2-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

HOBART — The Hobart Chamber of Commerce hosts this year’s Fourth of July parade.

The parade starts at noon on Tuesday, with the staging area on 8th Street at the Hobart Middle School.

The parade travels north on Lincoln Street, continuing onto Main Street to Old Ridge Road then heading west on Old Ridge Road to Washington Street where it will disperse.

There is a concert at 6 p.m. at Festival Park and a fireworks display at dusk.

The Chamber of Commerce is selling Summer 2023 memory books and Fourth of July T-shirts.

For more information, call the chamber at 219-942-5774,

LAKE STATION — The city’s parade kicks off at 5 p.m. Monday at Columbus Park, 29th Avenue and Clay Street, and then proceeds east on East 29th Avenue to Dekalb Street, north to Dekalb to Central Avenue.

The parade, with the theme Salute to Pioneer Times in Lake Station, continues east on Central Avenue to its finishing point at the corner of Pike Street and Central Avenue.

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — The LOFS Lions annual holiday parade starts at noon on Tuesday, with lineup at 11 a.m. on the corner of Kingsway Drive and Lake Shore Drive.

The parade, with the theme My Man Uncle Sam, begins at noon.

The parade route leaves from the Kingsway/Lake Shore intersection and winds south down Lake Shore Drive to the Lakehouse grounds.

After the parade, there will be food trucks, bounce houses and games hosted by the LOFS Lions. The LOFS Property Owners Association will have a beer garden and a live band along the fence by the pool from noon until 4 p.m.

There is a fireworks display over Lake Holiday after dusk, or around 9 p.m.

LANSING — The Lan-Oak Park District does a fireworks display starting at 9:30 Sunday at Lan-Oak Park at 180th Street and Arcadia Avenue.

The park will be fenced with three entry points: Oakley Avenue, Arcadia Avenue and 180th Street. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

LAPORTE — The 77th Annual 4th of July parade, hosted by the Kiwanis Club, is at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The parade heads east to west along Lincolnway (Ind.2). The theme is Made in America, with Hometown Pride.

MERRILLVILLE — There’s no shortage of activities planned for this Independence Day in Merrillville.

Events start out with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. on Monday. Free parking is available behind Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place.

The celebration continues with the town’s Independence Day parade at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. It travels along Broadway from 66th Avenue to 80th Place.

The Ross Township Trustee’s Office is also hosting a celebration from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday at Hidden Lake Park, 6355 Broadway. Entrance is $5 for cars/SUVs and $10 for trucks. Admission includes free hotdogs while supplies last. A fireworks show starts after sunset. The event will also have food trucks and a beer truck.

MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday with the traditional march down Franklin Street. The theme is United We Stand.

The Michigan City Fireworks Spectacular starts at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Washington Park Beach off Lake Michigan.

MUNSTER — Munster's celebration opens with a festival from 6-11 p.m. Monday at Centennial Park. It features music Jessi & the Fizz, a beer garden and food concessions Fireworks are at 9:30 p.m.

The town's Fourth of July parade begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Fisher Street and Calumet Avenue at Community Park, 8601 Calumet Ave.

The parade heads north to Ridge Road and east to the Munster Town Hall. It's sponsored by the Munster Lions Club and the town of Munster. The parade ends at the Munster Performing Arts on Ridge Road.

PORTAGE — The city will be celebrating this year’s Independence Day on Saturday with a parade, music, food and fireworks.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. from the entrance to the Portage Mall, west on Central to Willowcreek Road and then south to Sunrise.

This year’s theme is All-American Holiday.

The parade will be followed by the festival at Founder’s Square at 5 p.m. Fifteen food trucks will provide a variety of offerings. The Crawpuppies will take the stage at about 6 p.m.

There's a donut-eating contest is at 7 p.m. The event is sponsored by Family Express and 12 contestants will see how many donuts they can eat within a time limit. Winners will receive a Family Express gift card.

Festivities close with a fireworks show at dusk.

SCHERERVILLE — A fireworks show event is from 5-10:30 p.m. at Rohrman. Park from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Fireworks are at dusk. Those wishing to attend should try to come early. Bring chairs, blankets and snacks.

SOUTH HAVEN — The South Haven July Fourth parade rolls out at noon Monday, with entrants lining up at 11 a.m. at Saylor Elementary School, 331 Midway Drive.

The parade heads west on Midway Drive to McCool Road then ends at the American Legion Post 502. Refreshments will be served and awards presented.

ST. JOHN — The town’s Freedom Fest is from 3-10 p.m. Monday at Heartland Park, 10600 White Oak Ave., St. John.

There will be food, family fun, a beer tent, live bands and activities. Fireworks will be held at 9:30 p.m. at Heartland Park.

Events also include a 5K run/walk starting at 2 p.m. and a 1-mile run starting at 2:45 p.m. at Heartland Park.

VALPARAISO — The city's holiday festival, featuring live music, food trucks, a variety of activities, is at Urschel Field, Valparaiso Street and Vale Park Road.

Free public parking will be available at 2505 Valley Drive.

It start at 5 p.m. and runs until entertainment by Serendipity begins at 6:30 p.m.

Fireworks are at 9:15 p.m. by ACE Pyro LLC.

Participants are asked to bring their own chair or blanket.

WHITING — The annual July Fourth parade begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The parade travels south down Indianapolis Boulevard and continues onto 119th Street through historic downtown Whiting.

The fireworks show over Lake Michigan is at 10 p.m. on Monday at Whiting Lakefront Park.

