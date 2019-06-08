Dinosaurs may roam the Earth again — at least in Schererville — where June brings an annual parade that’s as quirky as it is popular.
This year the Celebrate Schererville Parade theme is “prehistoric,” and is expected to bring out the wilder side in participants.
“People are curious. They’re asking us, ‘How do we decorate floats and vehicles for that?’ We tell them they can do something from (the movie) ‘Jurassic Park,’ with dinosaurs and things. Or they can do a caveman-era display — anything that’s prehistoric,” says Josh Barnes, recreation coordinator for the town’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The Celebration Parade began nearly a quarter-century ago and is now firmly established as one of the town’s favorite activities. “It’s one of our town’s staples,” says Barnes, who adds it also attracts several thousand people from the Northwest Indiana Region.
There’s a contest for the best-decorated floats, vehicles and even walkers in the parade. ”It makes it even more fun for everyone and is another draw for families with kids,” says Barnes. Winners get a trophy or plaque, presented to them at the next scheduled meeting of the next Schererville Park Board. “We also put it on social media like Facebook, and people find that fun, too.”
The parade is June 15 and part of the five-day Schererville Celebration Festival, which includes events to appeal to everyone. There are rides, more than 20 food trucks, live entertainment, bingo and a beer garden.
Among the wide variety of parade floats and vehicles are the military entries. Staff Sgt. Kristina Arnold, an Indiana National Guard recruiter for Schererville, Dyer and St. John, says she’s looking forward to her third year in the parade, riding in the National Guard armored Humvee. She is with the fifth largest National Guard unit in the U.S. and its territories. “We are so community based, so we volunteer wherever we can in the communities,” says Arnold.
The 17-year member of the guard says riding with her are representatives from units from Northwest Indiana who volunteer with the National Guard, including Lake Central High School students who can enlist as juniors. A banner on the Humvee declares, “I am the Sword,” a calling to service, says Arnold.
Arnold, who lives in San Pierre, Ind., says she and others in the Humvee throw candy, T-shirts, sunglasses and more to the crowds along the parade route. “Oh my gosh, it is so much fun, because the kids are adorable and the patriotism and response of the community is breathtaking. A lot of them stand and salute when we go by. I’m tearing up just thinking about it,” says Arnold.
The parade starts at 5 p.m. at Roman and Joliet Roads and ends at Schererville’s Redar Park.
“The parade and festival are great for families and anyone who loves the excitement of the parade, the rides, the fun foods, music, and being at the park,” says Barnes. “It’s a reminder that summer’s here, it’s finally started.”