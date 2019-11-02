Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana is preparing to celebrate its fall season participants at its annual fall 5K events at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds onN ov. 9, in LaPorte and Nov. 10, at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake in Hammond.
The local council encourages individuals of any and all abilities to participate in its 5K events. The 5Ks are open to the public and all proceeds from the events will benefit Girls on the Run of Northwest Indiana.
Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program that uses fun running games and dynamic discussions to teach life skills to girls in 3rd to 8th grade.
During the 10-week season, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence and build peer connections. All girls who participate in the fall season also complete community service projects as well as run, walk or skip in one of the following end-of-season celebratory 5K events.
On Nov. 9, the 5K event will be at the LaPorte County Fairgrounds 2581 Ind. 2, LaPorte. On-site registration, packet pick-up, pre-event activities begin at 10 a.m. Registration closes at 11:30 a.m. and the untimed 5K starts at noon.
You have free articles remaining.
On Nov. 10, the 5K event will be at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake Memorial Park in Hammond. On-site registration, packet pick-up, pre-event activities begin at 1 p.m. Registration closes at 2:30 p.m. and the untimed 5K starts at 3 p.m.
Activities include DJ music, Zumba, Happy Hair and Face Painting stations to create a party atmosphere celebrating the girls in third to eight grade who participated and completed the 10-week season. Food truck vendors are also available.
Last fall’s 5K events brought together 2,000 participants, including program participants, their families, friends and community members. It costs $25 for an adult (18 and older) and $15 for youth (17 and under) to register, which includes an event shirt and finishers medal.
For those participating at LaPorte Fairgrounds location, packet pickup and pre-registration will be available from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Dick's Sporting Goods in Valparaiso. A bonus 20% off DSG one-day-only in-store coupon is given for those at packet pick-up.
For those participating at The Pavilion at Wolf Lake location, 5K registration and packet pickup will be available from 3-7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville. A bonus 20% percent DSG off one-day-only in-store coupon is given for those at packet pickup.
For more information about the event, how to register and volunteer opportunities, visit www.gotrofnwi.org.