Celebrity Sing-Off hits Gary stage on Saturday

GARY — The African American Achievers Youth Corps, Inc. hosts its annual Celebrity Sing-Off Saturday at the Glen Theatre, 20 W. Ridge Road.

Board chairman Vernon G. Smith said the event, which begins at 7 p.m., features elected officials and leaders of Gary and Northwest Indiana, who will sing or lip-sync popular songs.

Among those performing will be State Sen. Lonnie, D-East Chicago; State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago; and State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond.

Other entertainers include Gary Mayor Jerome Prince; Gary Councilman Cozy Weatherspoon; Merrillville Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson; Calumet Township Board Member, Darren Washington; radio personalities, Natalie Ammons, Eve Gomez and Larry A. Jenkins; North Township Trustee Frank J. Mrvan; Gary School Board member Robert Buggs; Urban League President and CEO, Vanessa McCloud, Ph.D.; fashion designer Queen Toppins; educator Vernon Williams and many others.

Tickets for the event are $15 and may be purchased at Beautiful Things, 3570 Village Court. The cost at the door will be $20. For additional information contact Smith at 219-887-2046.

