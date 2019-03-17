Centier Bank and Associates support Indiana United Way agencies with $50,000 donation

MERRILLVILLE — Centier Bank supported various United Way organizations throughout Indiana with a $50,000 donation as a result of its annual contribution campaign.
More than 600,000 individuals throughout the state will benefit from the dollars donated by Centier Bank through its associates and corporate gifts. These funds will help serve more than 100 local United Way programs.
“Our associates truly stepped up this year to support the United Way agencies throughout the state,” said Mike Schrage, president and CEO of Centier Bank. “As a community bank, we are only as strong as the communities we serve and this donation is a testament to the servant heart culture that every Centier associate embodies throughout the year.”
The donation supports the United Way organizations in the 11 counties in which Centier serves, including Lake, Porter, LaPorte, St. Joseph, Elkhart, Marshall, Allen, Tippecanoe, Boone, Marion and Hamilton counties.
“Centier Bank has been a longtime believer in the United Way’s mission and programs,” said Anthony Contrucci, vice president of community relations and business development for Centier Bank. “We believe that, as a community bank, it is our duty to support organizations like the United Way through assisting in any way we can, whether it is through time, talent or treasure.”
The United Way contribution highlighted a peak year of giving from Centier Bank and its associates, who totaled over 20,000 hours of volunteerism to over 1,000 organizations throughout the state.
“We truly appreciate organizations like Centier Bank who, through corporate and employee donations, work to better their communities,” said Kim Olesker, executive director for the United Way of Porter County, who accepted the donation on behalf of Indiana United Way agencies, along with Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of Lake Area United Way.