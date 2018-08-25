Whiting is about to get a new zany addition to their city, with Centier Bank announcing their $250,000 commitment to open the Mascot Hall of Fame, opening later this year.
The Schrage family, known as the “founding family of Whiting,” and Centier Bank have committed as Founding Partner sponsor to the Mascot Hall of Fame, set just southeast to Whiting's Lakefront Park.
Michael Schrage, the fourth generation of the Schrage family to own the bank, said the partnership is symbolic of Centier being a long-standing community trademark in Northwest Indiana.
“Congratulations to Mayor Joseph Stahura and his team for their vision in creating a destination where families from across the country can come and be raving fans in the name of fun,” said Schrage, president and CEO of Centier Bank. “Our support for the Mascot Hall of Fame goes to show that, while we have supported the Northwest Indiana community for over 120 years, we remain committed to supporting this landmark that will serve as an attraction for years to come.”
The Mascot Hall of Fame, to be at the corner of Front and 119th streets, will be a 25,000-square-foot interactive children's museum. The facility will showcase exhibits about technology, engineering, science, art and mathematics. As it is entering the final phases of completion, the attraction is expected draw 50,000 visitors every year to the city.
The city broke ground on the project in October 2016, with months of construction and fabricating following. Whiting also partnered with Calumet College in writing a curriculum for the educational exhibits and displays.
“We envision it as a Mascot U,” Mayor Joe Stahura told The Times earlier this year.
The Whiting Redevelopment Commission provided about $8.5 million to construct and furnish the attraction.
The cost of the exhibits is estimated to be about $4 million, with sports entities and local businesses providing financial support, including the Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Indians.
Stahura is planning activities and fanfare for the opening of The Mascot Hall of Fame, possibly including a mascot convention and mascot parade.
Mascot Hall of Fame finds fitting home in Whiting
Joe Stahura isn’t going to lie. When the notion of building a hall of fame to honor furry an…
AL HAMNIK: Whiting's Mascot Hall of Fame promises fun for people of all ages
I've discovered the fountain of youth.
Mascot Hall of Fame offers rental venue
WHITING — Individuals and businesses will be able to rent what is being called the "furitori…