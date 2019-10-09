HAMMOND — Edward Lipkovitch — an ex-GOP Hammond mayoral candidate recently kicked off the ballot for failing to sign his name on a financial disclosure form — has filed a challenge against Katrina Alexander, a City Council at-large candidate.
But he filed much too late, according to the Secretary of State's office.
The deadline to challenge a major party candidate for municipal office who ran in the primary, as Alexander did, was Feb. 15, according to the SOS office.
Once a candidate wins the primary, he or she no longer can be challenged, even if a felony is discovered. Challengers have to go to court to get them removed from the ballot.
Alexander is a Democrat. There are three Democrats running for the position, including Alexander, and one Republican. The position has three seats available.
Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he doubts the board will waste its time commenting on the merits, given Lipkovitch's misunderstanding of state election law.
"If I had to guess, they won’t even get in the merits of the case. I bet if they hear it at the election board, it won't last more than 5 minutes," he said.
Lipkovitch filed the challenge alleging Alexander omitted information on her economic statement, known as CAN-12, "signed under affirmation, which is an essential element of filing for office," the filed document reads.
He alleged Alexander filled out "not applicable" on her form under the category of sole proprietorship, even though filings with the recorder's office and documentation show Alexander conducts business as sole proprietor of "Golden Reflections Photography and Printing."
"The grounds of the challenge are very similar to mine, my candidacy," Lipkovitch said.
McDermott said Lipkovitch's claim the two situations are similar is wildly inaccurate.
Lipkovitch did not run in the primary, as Alexander did, but instead was caucused in by Hammond Republicans in June, filling what's known as an "early ballot vacancy."
You have free articles remaining.
Individuals picked to fill early ballot vacancies can be challenged until Aug. 23, and Hammond Democrats challenged him Aug 21. He was removed from the ballot by the Lake County elections board on Sept. 5.
The Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office confirmed Tuesday it received Lipkovitch's paperwork challenging Alexander, and the challenge will be forwarded for review by the bipartisan members of the board at its Oct. 15 meeting.
At its previous meeting on Oct. 1, the board rejected a challenge that similarly sought to remove a Gary city council candidate who won his ballot slot at the May primary election. The board said such a challenge had to be submitted by Feb. 15.
Alexander did not immediately return calls for comment Monday evening and again Tuesday afternoon.
Lipkovitch said he requested information from the county elections board about other candidates' CAN-12 forms, "looking for other information."
"This kinda was just a glaring omission from her CAN-12," Lipkovitch said.
In September, the bipartisan Lake County Board of Elections and Voter Registration unanimously agreed to remove Lipkovitch, a Republican, from the mayoral ballot. Hammond Democrats filed the challenge against the would-be Republican challenger.
Lipkovitch, who was nominated to run against the Democratic incumbent by Hammond Republicans in June, failed to sign his financial disclosure form, the CAN-12, which is required by state law to be properly filed in order to be a candidate for local office.
Lipkovitch argued to the board that the intent of the statute was fulfilled since he submitted a completed form, even if it didn't include his signature affirming its truthfulness, because the form was signed by a notary to whom Lipkovitch verbally confirmed the veracity of his financial report.
Both Republican and Democratic board members weren't persuaded by Lipkovitch's argument. They said a notary only can confirm that he or she witnessed a person signing a document; the notary's signature cannot take the place of the person otherwise required to sign. Lipkovitch said looking into the other candidates' forms was related to his own situation.
"Trying to learn from my mistake, (I) kind of said, 'well how does everybody else do it?'" Lipkovitch said.
Alexander came in third in May for the democratic candidates in the primary election, winning 21.6% of the vote and four votes more than eight-term incumbent Bob Markovich, who sued the board of elections for a recount but then later dropped.