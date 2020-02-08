Chambers of commerce partner for business vendor fair

SCHERERVILLE — The Munster Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Highland/Griffith, St. John/Dyer and Schererville chambers for the 11th annual Love Your Business vendor fair from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Villa Cesare in Schererville.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
The event will provide the opportunity to visit local businesses and connect with more than 90 vendors.
It's open to the public. For more information, contact the Munster Chamber of Commerce 219-836-5549 or email info@chambermunster.org
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.