Chambers of commerce partner for business vendor fair
SCHERERVILLE — The Munster Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Highland/Griffith, St. John/Dyer and Schererville chambers for the 11th annual Love Your Business vendor fair from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Villa Cesare in Schererville.

The event will provide the opportunity to visit local businesses and connect with more than 90 vendors.

It's open to the public. For more information, contact the Munster Chamber of Commerce 219-836-5549 or email info@chambermunster.org

