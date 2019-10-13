CROWN POINT — A pregame huddle here Sunday sounded right out of the NFL.
"Today's about execution. Win every battle, and we walk out of here 10-0," offensive coordinator Chris Boyer said on a crisp fall day at the Crown Point Sportsplex, the sun staring down. "We've got to go out and hammer these guys immediately."
Although this matchup was for charity, that didn't mean the players weren't taking it seriously.
The game pitted the Monsters of Main Street, made up of parishioners from Crown Point's First United Methodist Church, against the Crown Point Emergency Management Agency, which was the beneficiary of the fundraiser.
Before the coin flip, the Rev. Mark Wilkins of First United Methodist stepped in to say a prayer. "God of the 4th and long ..." he began.
Five years ago, the church held its first game, against Crown Point police officers, to raise money for the department to purchase bulletproof vests.
The squad has since raised about $25,000 for other causes, like the local fire rescue department, school system and veterans groups, going 9-0 in the process.
"We definitely care about the people of the community and want to help out as much as we can," said John Albright, a First United Methodist parishioner from Valparaiso. "And have a little fun with the football."
This time, the funds would go to Crown Point EMA, which prepares for and responds to disasters locally, for equipment and training.
"Ten-and-0 has a nice ring to it," Wilkins said before Sunday's game, noting that the team had been preparing for six to eight weeks.
Prophetic he was. The Monster of Main Street beat Crown Point EMA 42-28.
But even the "losers" weren't all that upset with the results.
"The cliche — that everybody wins — is definitely at play here," said Mike Wysocki, director of Crown Point Emergency Management.
Wilkins estimated the event had brought in "at least a couple thousand dollars" for the agency.
"We've raised a lot of money," said Gene Schroeder, 90, a former Chicago Bears wide receiver from St. John and First United Methodist parishioner. "This has been a great fundraiser."
Schroeder was signing autographs at the game with retired Bears defensive lineman Chris Zorich.
"I didn't know how serious it was," Zorich said of the game, noted that one Monsters player was out because he broke an ankle at practice. "It's serious."