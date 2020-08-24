Checkout Challenge benefits Salvation Army

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — Since the COVID-19 crisis hit, The Salvation Army of Lake County has experienced more than a 500% increase in the need for emergency assistance.

Hard-working men and women who have lost their jobs due to no fault of their own have run out of resources. Banks, landlords and utilities companies are now closing in to collect what is owed to them.

Recently, a man who had been unemployed since last April asked The Salvation Army for help. He presented the caseworker at the Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center with a shut-off notice from the utilities company, demanding more than $1,900 that was owed to the company.

To help meet the growing needs of Lake County residents, Strack & Van Til Food Markets and The Salvation Army of Lake County have again teamed up for a “Checkout Challenge.” It runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 13 at each of its Lake County stores. Stores in Porter and Jasper counties will also be participating to meet the needs of residents of those counties as well.

Last year’s Checkout Challenge raised almost $26,000 for The Salvation Army of Lake County in just two weeks. That's because shoppers rounded up to the nearest dollar when they paid for their grocery bill.