Checkout Challenge benefits Salvation Army

MUNSTER — Since the COVID-19 crisis hit, The Salvation Army of Lake County has experienced more than a 500% increase in the need for emergency assistance.
Hard-working men and women who have lost their jobs due to no fault of their own have run out of resources. Banks, landlords and utilities companies are now closing in to collect what is owed to them.
Recently, a man who had been unemployed since last April asked The Salvation Army for help. He presented the caseworker at the Hammond-Munster Corps Community Center with a shut-off notice from the utilities company, demanding more than $1,900 that was owed to the company.
To help meet the growing needs of Lake County residents, Strack & Van Til Food Markets and The Salvation Army of Lake County have again teamed up for a “Checkout Challenge.” It runs Aug. 31 through Sept. 13 at each of its Lake County stores. Stores in Porter and Jasper counties will also be participating to meet the needs of residents of those counties as well.
Last year’s Checkout Challenge raised almost $26,000 for The Salvation Army of Lake County in just two weeks. That's because shoppers rounded up to the nearest dollar when they paid for their grocery bill.
The goal for 2020 is to raise $35,000 or more to help those who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Salvation Army of Lake County consists of three Corps Community Centers – Gary-Merrillville, East Chicago and Hammond-Munster, as well its Service Extension programs serving southern and eastern Lake County. The Salvation Army Corps Community Centers remain open and staffed to serve their respective communities.
Those in need of emergency services due to the COVID-19 crisis, or who would like to partner with The Salvation Army to help neighbors in need are asked to visit www.SalArmyLakeCounty.org, or call 219-838-1328.
